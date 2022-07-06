  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chet Holmgren shines in NBA Summer League debut as Oklahoma City Thunder roll

Joe Mussatto, Oklahoman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oklahoma City Thunder
    Oklahoma City Thunder
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Rule 1 of NBA Summer League games: Do not overreact to Summer League games.

Just ask Chet Holmgren.

“Success is a trap,” Holmgren said after his Summer League debut.

On the other hand, have your fun, Thunder fans. The Chet Holmgren hype train is already screaming at warp speed, so why not jump aboard? Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is wearing the conductor’s hat and planning a parade route.

Seeing Holmgren ball out Tuesday night in Salt Lake City seemed to be an instant antidote for a two-year basketball hangover in OKC. Landing a player with Holmgren’s potential is what all of those losses were for.

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft was spectacular in his debut in the Thunder’s 98-77 Summer League win against the Jazz.

The 7-foot rookie scored 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He was 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the foul line.

Holmgren tallied seven rebounds, six blocks and four assists. The Thunder outscored the Jazz by 26 points in Holmgren’s 24 minutes. Holmgren’s six blocks set a Salt Lake City Summer League record.

To which Holmgren responded to ESPN’s Holly Rowe: “Only six? That’s a record?”

"Well, I'm coming to break it again," he added.

There was the early block against former Illinois All-American Kofi Cockburn. There was the swat against 7-foot-6 giant Tacko Fall. There were the shots the Jazz didn’t even attempt out of respect for Holmgren’s lurking length.

There were off-the-dribble 3-pointers and 3-pointers out of pick-and-pops. There was a transition dunk and a Dirk Nowitzki fadeaway jumper.

“I watch a lot of basketball, watch a lot of great guys like that,” Holmgren said. “I put a lot of work into shots like those.”

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren poses with his jersey next to general manager Sam Presti.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren poses with his jersey next to general manager Sam Presti.

Mixed into Holmgren’s debut was subtle celebration and not-so-subtle trash talk.

A few minutes after the game, Holmgren tweeted a crying laughing emoji with no text. Just the emoji.

Asked what it meant, Holmgren cryptically replied, “No comment.”

Holmgren is adept in blending cockiness with composure — two traits you like to see from a top pick. After his marvelous individual performance he credited his teammates and was tough on himself.

“Gotta be better,” Holmgren said. “You can never really have a perfect game, but that’s what you strive for.”

It was only a Summer League game, but it was about as perfect of a Summer League game as you’ll ever see.   

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Chet Holmgren impressive for Thunder in NBA Summer League debut

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — Captain Christine Sinclair scored international goal No. 190 and Julia Grosso added two goals as Canada turned on the offence late to defeat Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship on Tuesday. The goals were the first at the senior level for Grosso, a 21-year-old midfielder who plays in Italy for Juventus. Jessie Fleming, Janine Beckie and Jordyn Huitema also scored for Canada, which was held to one goal through two-thirds of the match. After Sinclair opened th

  • Jeriah Horne with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Jeriah Horne (Sacramento Kings) with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 07/05/2022

  • Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly won't shake Sergey Lavrov's hand at G20

    OTTAWA — Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she won't shake the hand of her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, this week. She told The Canadian Press she plans to instead take aim at the Russian foreign minister's falsehoods about the invasion of Ukraine. "I will confront him with facts and expose Russia's narrative for what it is: lies and disinformation," she said in a written reply to questions. In March, Joly joined many others in walking

  • White House said President Joe Biden has read Brittney Griner’s letter

    Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, still has not heard from the president, which she said was "very disheartening."

  • New video shows Capitol rioters’ reaction to Trump video in real time

    Video was captured by now-sentenced rioter

  • Kate Hudson just posed totally topless on Instagram, and it's a whole mood

    Kate Hudson has joined in on the naked photo trend, posing totally topless in a new nude Instagram post.

  • Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer responds to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of show

    ‘This is me defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations,’ writer said

  • Rebel land mine wounds 7 soldiers in central Philippines

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A land mine set by suspected communist guerrillas wounded seven soldiers in the central Philippines on Tuesday, in one of the insurgents’ first known attacks since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office last week. Army troops were checking reports from villagers of anti-personnel mines laid by New People’s Army rebels along a village trail in Mapanas town in Northern Samar province when an explosion wounded the seven soldiers, regional army commander Maj. Gen. Edga

  • Thunderstorm risk continues on the Prairies after swarm of tornado warnings

    The stormy pattern continues across the Prairies. Earlier this week the region was under tornado watches and warnings. On Wednesday, the storms will be scattered in nature.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • How Canada's most extreme triathlon helped heal Lac-Mégantic, Que.

    Thiago Menuci had never heard of Lac-Mégantic, Que., when he received an invitation to compete in a triathlon there in 2020. Menuci, 40, a coach and endurance athlete from Porto Alegre, in the south of Brazil, was scouting for a new challenge after he won Fodaxman in 2019 — one of the most gruelling extreme triathlon events in the Americas. He Googled Lac-Mégantic, and only then did he learn about the disaster that had struck the town of 6,000 on July 6, 2013, when a runaway train carrying crude

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this