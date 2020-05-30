Chestermere contactless garbage bins making mess, resident says

The City of Chestermere has modified some of its animal-proof garbage bins as a way to make it contactless for people — but one man says all they're doing is making a mess.

Kyle Mawer rollerblades around Chestermere Lake a couple times a week and said he's always picking up garbage along the way.

"The bins were overflowing, there was birds picking through it. It's right by the water here in Chestermere, and plastic, it doesn't go away," Mawer said.

Mawer said he tried to shut the lids — but they didn't budge.

"They've manufactured some type of piece of metal so it physically won't close," he said.

Kathy Russell, the city's director of community operations, said the manufacturer installed lid props on about 20 bins around the end of March.

"We were getting a lot of complaints that people didn't want to touch the garbage cans, you know, which would mean they might not dispose of litter the way we would like them to," she said.

Russell said they are aware of the possibility of birds and other animals gaining access to the cans, but have increased staff to do more garbage collection patrols.

While Mawer would like to the city take the props out, Russell said it's about safety and there are no plans to drop the lids anytime soon.