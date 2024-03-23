Chesterfield 3-0 Boreham Wood: Spireites seal promotion back to Football League

Chesterfield captain Jamie Grimes scored twice to double his goal tally for the season

Chesterfield confirmed their inevitable promotion back to the English Football League with a comfortable victory over Boreham Wood - which also sealed the National League title.

Jamie Grimes scored twice and Liam Mandeville netted immediately after the interval as the Spireites stayed 21 points clear with nearest challengers Barnet, who hammered Dorking 6-0, now having only 18 to play for.

Chesterfield keeper Harry Tyrer had to make an excellent early save from Tom Whelan's free-kick but the hosts took the lead in the 28th minute when captain Grimes headed home Mandeville's corner from near the penalty spot.

It was 2-0 less than a minute into the second half as Mandeville tucked away Armando Dobra's cross and the 9,907-strong crowd were treated to a 100th league goal of Chesterfield's season when the impressive Dobra teed up Grimes to score his second of the game.

Struggling Wood could find no response and as the five added minutes expired, the celebrations could begin.

More to follow.

Match details supplied by PA Media.