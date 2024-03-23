Chesterfield seal League Two return as runaway National League champions

Chesterfield’s Jamie Grimes celebrates after scoring the first goal against Boreham Wood. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Chesterfield have secured promotion back to the Football League with five matches to spare after a 3-0 win over Boreham Wood gave them an unassailable 21-point lead at the top.

Jamie Grimes scored twice either side of a Liam Mandeville strike at the SMH Group Stadium to secure a comprehensive win.

The National League’s runaway leaders return to League Two after a six-year absence and could break a fifth-tier record set by Wrexham. The Welsh club secured 34 wins last season; Chesterfield have 30. If they score 18 more goals across their remaining games they will overtake the record 117 scored by Notts County.

Chesterfield, who also reached the FA Cup third round, have been beaten only six times in the league, including three times since mid-February with the destiny of the title clear. The club finished third last season, losing to Notts County in the playoff final, and have been far too strong for the competition in this campaign under Paul Cook, who returned for a second spell as manager in February 2022.

The former Northern Ireland international Will Grigg, signed from MK Dons last summer, is the leading scorer for Chesterfield, who were playing in League One as recently as 2017 and reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 1997.