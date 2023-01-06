Chessington Zoo: Staff mourn death of Bafia the gorilla

A critically endangered western lowland gorilla has died in captivity aged 54, it has been announced.

Bafia had lived at the zoo at the Chessington World of Adventures theme park in Leatherhead, Surrey, since 1969.

The zoo described her as a "gentle soul" and said "everyone is extremely sad" about Bafia's death.

Having previously been treated for multiple illnesses, Bafia was put to sleep on Thursday, the zoo said.

Bafia's mobility and quality of life had "deteriorated rapidly", according to zoo collections manager Sam Whitbread.

"Despite further treatment and the team's best efforts, Bafia's condition failed to improve. As such, the very hard and agreed decision was made by the vet and our welfare experts to put her to sleep last night," he said.

We are very sad to announce the passing of our Western Lowland gorilla, Bafia. pic.twitter.com/APgw0OTalF — Chessington World of Adventures Resort (@CWOA) January 6, 2023

Born in captivity, Bafia was part of endangered species breeding programme, although she did not have any offspring.

She lived at the zoo along with nine other western lowland gorillas and was the oldest animal in its care.

Chessington Zoo was founded in 1931 and became a theme park with the addition of rides in 1987.

It is home to more than 1,000 animals, including various endangered species.

