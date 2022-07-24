Chess robot grabs seven-year-old opponent and breaks his finger

A chess robot grabs and breaks the finger of its seven-year-old opponent

A chess-playing robot has been accused of attacking a seven-year-old boy and breaking his finger during a chess match in Moscow.

The shocking incident was captured on video during a match at the Moscow Open on Tuesday. The footage, published by the Baza Telegram channel, shows the boy in excruciating pain as the robot clamps down on his finger for several seconds in the middle of the game.

Several spectators can be seen rushing in to stop the incident, freeing the boy from the robot’s clutches and removing him from the scene.

Jesus… A robot broke kid‘s finger at Chess Tournament in Moscow @elonmusk @MagnusCarlsen



There is no violence in chess, they said.



Come and play, they said. https://t.co/W7sgnxAFCi pic.twitter.com/OVBGCv2R9H — 🆁🆄🆂🆂🅸🅰🅽 🅼🅰🆁🅺🅴🆃 (@russian_market) July 21, 2022

“The robot broke the child’s finger,” Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, told Russian state news agency TASS.

“This is of course bad.”

There have been conflicting accounts of how the robot came to hurt the boy, who has been named as Christopher in Russian media reports. While it is possible that the incident was an unfortunate accident, chess officials have other theories.

Sergey Smagin, vice president of the Russian Chess Federation, claimed that the robot attacked after its human opponent failed to wait for it to complete its move.

Several spectators rushed to help the child

“There are certain safety rules and the child, apparently, violated them. When he made his move, he did not realise he first had to wait,” Smagin said.

“This is an extremely rare case, the first I can recall.”

Meanwhile Mr Lazarev claimed that the robot grabbed the boy after he made a move and then “hurried” the robot, not allowing it “time to answer”.

The machine had been deployed in previous chess tournaments and had no prior issues, according to a report in TASS.

The “unique” machine is able to play multiple matches at a time and had already completed three games of chess by the time it reached Christopher.

The boy’s broken finger was placed in a plaster cast. He did not appear too shaken up by the incident, even managing to compete again the next day, according to reports in Russian media.

“The child played the very next day, finished the tournament, and volunteers helped to record the moves,” Mr Lazarev said.