Chess champion Magnus Carlsen in FPL world top ten

Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen (Credit: Getty Images)

Magnus Carlsen is used to winning. The Norwegian has dominated chess for the last decade and is currently tackling another global prize.

The 29-year-old grandmaster has been undisputed world champion since 2013, but currently sits in sixth place overall in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) leaderboard.

Despite over seven million people playing the hugely popular game, Carlsen is just 31 points off the top spot with a score of 1077 and on Sunday was in third position.

His team, called Kjell Ankedal, had an impressive game week score, thanks to Carlsen captaining Mo Salah, and enjoying big hauls from Jamie Vardy, Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli.

FPL leader table (Credit: Fantasy Premier League)

While at the London Chess Classic at Olympia, Carlsen put his lofty position down to luck, but he has a decent track record and finished among the top 3,000 players in the 201718 season. The previous season, eight players from the final top 50 hailed from Carlsen’s native Norway.

Chess journalist Tarjei Svensen, said of Carlsen: “His level of knowledge about English football is amazing, which must help him a lot.

“He is really competitive at anything he does. Any competition he enters he really wants to win.”





