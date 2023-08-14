The chess champion driving the game’s #MeToo moment

Jennifer Shahade knows the personal toll of speaking out - Maria Emelianova/chess.com

Sexism, sexual violence, harassment, assault: an open letter has cast a grim light on the world of women in chess – the “royal game” that has in recent months been mired in a growing web of allegations. “We have remained silent for too long,” its 14 French signatories wrote last week, adding that they were “convinced” that dire treatment towards women was to blame for the game remaining 85 per cent male.

“Staying silent means carrying the burden of shame alone,” it reads, urging “all female players to denounce the violence they have suffered. So that fear and guilt change sides. So that the perpetrators can no longer act with impunity.”

The letter has since received more than 100 signatures from prominent female players, including Jennifer Shahade, the two-time US women’s chess champion and author of Chess Queens. It’s a necessary tool to “spread awareness of the scope of the problem without putting pressure on individual women,” she says. “Not everybody wants to come forward by indicating that they have been mistreated or assaulted in the world and the game that they love, [so] it really gives an idea of how big this problem is.”

Shahade knows the personal toll of speaking out. In February 2023, she accused US grandmaster Alejandro Ramirez of having sexually assaulted her twice, nine and 10 years ago – events she made public after hearing other reports of his misconduct, along with “a series of alleged incidents against a minor,” and seeing text messages in which he described an underage girl he was coaching as a “temptress.”

Shahade, 42, had “been working on dealing with it institutionally for a very long time,” she says of her efforts to flag concerns about Ramirez to the US Chess Federation (USCF) and the St Louis Chess Club (STLCC), where he was in post, on four occasions. “I wasn’t able to have any success in removing him from contact with girls and women, even though he had attacked me, and there were credible allegations of him attacking or abusing underage girls.”

Story continues

She “pleaded” for him not to be sent to coach the Women’s Olympic team in 2022, which appeared to fall on deaf ears; another plea, for the STLCC to remove him as a co-commentator alongside her at that year’s US Junior Girls Championship, resulted in her being told to call him up and ask him to step down herself (which she did). Shahade began withdrawing from commentary on the circuit, lest she be in close quarters with the man who, she claims, had abused her.

Having exhausted every avenue to no avail, she was left with “no choice,” she says, but to out him in a tweet.

Jennifer Shahade

“In a sense, it wasn’t a difficult choice, because it was clear to me that it was the right choice,” she reflects now. “But obviously, I knew there were going to be repercussions.” Some were positive: Ramirez resigned from the STLCC and was permanently banned from the USCF, and the public reaction seemed largely on her side. “But I would have hoped for more institutional support,” she says of spearheading what had at first hinted at the beginnings of chess’s #MeToo moment.

At the time Shahade tweeted the allegations, Ramirez said he could not comment as investigations were ongoing. Since being removed from both the STLCC and USCF in late May, he has made no further public comment. However, he has played at tournaments in Colombia and Mexico (Ramirez is Costa Rican-American). One mother of a player in Mexico wrote on Twitter that they believe this is due to Spanish-speaking circles being unaware of the US allegations, and said the matter was now “viral” in their WhatsApp groups. As yet, no criminal charges towards Ramirez have been announced.

Having kicked down the door to reporting sexual abuse in chess, Shahade thinks “the movement is incomplete, because in reality, it’s a huge cost, financially and time-wise, to people who speak out about specific abusers… a lot of people just don’t have the resources to come forward”. There is also the re-traumatising element of going public, she adds, forcing those who have undergone often unspeakable things to relive them over again.

Nevertheless, Shahade’s bravery has led others to do the same: against Ramirez, 10 individuals have now contacted her and Ellen Carlsen – sister of Norwegian grandmaster and five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen – has reported an incident of harassment that occurred when she was a minor.

When she went public in March, Carlsen said she “should have done [it] a long time ago,” but at the Norwegian Chess Federation (NCF) too, “a culture of harassment and exclusion” for women abounds, the Norwegian state broadcaster reported last year. “Gross and sexist comments” are rife, female players said, with inappropriate messages routinely sent and, in one case, rumours spread by an arbiter about having slept with a national team member.

On Friday, the International Chess Federation said it was “deeply moved” by the open letter, and that it “stands firmly against any behaviour and actions based on sexism including any form of abuse.” Some new frameworks have been introduced as a result of reports in recent years: the NCF has launched a reporting portal on its website; while in May, following the Ramirez fallout, the USCF began enforcing a new Safe Play training requirement “to provide additional guidance about unacceptable behaviour” for active tournament directors. It is “committed to zero-tolerance of sexual and other similar misconduct,” the USCF said in a statement, adding that it “will remain vigilant in identifying and adopting additional best practices.”

At federations around the world, however, the story seems mostly unchanged: female players recounting abuse while institutions either act slowly, or not at all. More attention on the game via the Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit and the growing numbers of female grandmasters appear to have done little to help.

The success of The Queen’s Gambit brought more eyes to the game

Britain is not immune from the taint of questionable behaviour either. This week Sabrina Chevannes, who twice played for England’s Olympic team, described being in “constant fear at tournaments… You consistently get hit on by men, you are propositioned to go back to their room. You are forced into situations you don’t want to be in.” There were also the promises – of selection for a team place, or coaching, if female players “do other inappropriate behaviour with them. This is just normal at all these events,” ditto the “everyday misogyny and sexism,” she told Times Radio.

It ultimately drove her away from the sport. She has begun posting detailed accounts of abuse she suffered, including as a minor – all of which has cast something of a shadow over news earlier this month that Rishi Sunak is to announce a £500,000 government fund for the game, and introduce 100 tables in public parks.

While Shahade’s admissions have kickstarted a comparative groundswell in women speaking out, the allegations coming to light seem to expose how deep the rot runs. This week Lichess, a non-profit organisation and free internet chess server, wrote that it would no longer be co-operating with the USCF or the STLCC following their refusal to publish the results of the independent review they undertook into Ramirez – which concluded that “the US Chess response was timely and appropriate regarding the reports it received” – as well as its handling over an as-yet unnamed American grandmaster, and Uzbek-American grandmaster Timur Gareyev.

Lichess said it had seen documents detailing “multiple sexual misconduct complaints” against Gareyev since 2019, and had spoken with two women who allege that he abused them at separate USCF-sanctioned tournaments that same year.

He was eventually banned from national events for two years in 2022, but continues to compete around the world, winning the Kenyan Grand Open in April. When approached for comment, Gareyev said “I would love to focus on contributing to the betterment of [the] chess community and all the people benefiting from engaging intellectually, partaking in contests to raise their spirits through the game of chess.”

Shahade believes it is women’s minority role in the sport that allows such behaviour to flourish, and that this is only becoming more self-perpetuating: the fewer women there are, the more emboldened men in the game will be, significantly raising the likelihood of female players dropping out.

She says that employing more female trainers and coaches, and creating better guidelines around their selection, would be an important step in ensuring no more stories like those against Ramirez, Gareyev and others come to the fore.

“I don’t really see a perfect world where [the trauma of speaking out is] going to disappear, and that it’s going to be really easy for women to report about their past abuses. That’s why number one is definitely going to be preventing it from happening in the first place.” Until then, she warns that the overwhelming gender imbalance poses “an existential threat” to chess. “It’s not healthy for the game, or the culture, to be as it is now.”