Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA Winner and ‘Extra’ Correspondent, Dies at 30

J. Kim Murphy
·2 min read

Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA winner and a correspondent at “Extra,” has died after falling from her high-rise apartment building in Manhattan. She was 30 years old.

Police state that Kryst jumped from the building, according to NBC News. Kryst’s death was confirmed to Variety by “Extra.” The program also provided a statement from Kryst’s family.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” Kryst’s family wrote in a statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on ‘Extra.’ But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time.”

“Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our ‘Extra’ family and touched the entire staff,” reads a statement from “Extra.” “Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

Variety has reached out to the NYPD and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for comment.

Born on Apr. 28, 1991 in Jackson, Mich., Kryst would go on to follow in her mother’s footsteps by competing in pageantry. Kryst attended the University of South Carolina where she graduated with a degree in marketing and human resource management. Subsequently, she enrolled at Wake Forest University School of Law, where she graduated with an MBA and Juris Doctor in 2017.

While training in and practicing law in North Carolina and South Carolina, Kryst continued to compete in pageants with three consecutive runs in Miss North Carolina USA. In 2019, Kryst emerged victorious and went on to represent the state at the year’s Miss USA competition where she won the national title. Kryst represented the U.S. at the subsequent Miss Universe competition, where she finished in the top 10.

Kryst began working as a N.Y. correspondent for “Extra” in Oct. 2019. Kryst received two Daytime Emmy Award nomination for outstanding entertainment news program for her work on “Extra.”

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

