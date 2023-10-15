Cheshire: Protest march over proposed parking charges

About 150 people took part in a protest over plans to bring in parking charges in some towns.

Residents marched from the Cobbles in Sandbach to Cheshire East Council's headquarters in protest about an ongoing review of parking in the area.

Businesses in the town also put up closing down signs in their windows as part of the action.

Cheshire East Council said the current arrangements were "neither fair, nor sustainable".

The authority is currently reviewing parking across the borough.

Some towns, like Holmes Chapel and Sandbach, have historically had free parking while towns like Crewe and Nantwich already have some parking charges.

Under the proposals, two council-run car parks in Holmes Chapel and six in Sandbach would no longer have free parking.

Resident Laura Dytham was one of the organisers of the protest.

She said shopkeepers were "a bit nervous" about putting closing down signs up in their windows initially.

"But the amount of conversation it's started with people in the town, shopkeepers were saying it was getting people coming in and chatting and that's what it's about, getting people talking," she said.

"We need people to see what will happen if the parking charges come in, they will lose some of their favourite shops."

Helen Williams runs a florist in the town centre.

"The town has managed to sustain a decent high street, very few towns have managed that.

"People are still coming into town and shopping although not in the same numbers as they used to, the footfall has diminished but parking charges would just be the death knell."

Beverley Archer has lived in Sandbach for 47 years - and had her lingerie shop for 22 years.

"A lot of people come into Sandbach because they don't have to pay for parking and that's what makes it a great little town," she said.

"I'm hoping we get a good outcome and it shows the power of people."

Two doors down, Beverley's daughter Lisa Archer-Shaw runs a business offering hair extension and hair loss services.

She said she was passionate about looking after the town centre.

"A lot of my clients travel, it's a destination business, they come from Essex, Wales, Staffordshire, Liverpool, Manchester. They don't just live local so they can't just walk into the town," she said.

She said the idea of putting up closing down signs raised awareness.

"People have been coming into the businesses asking if we're closing and it gives us the opportunity to talk to them about what we're fighting for."

Similar signs have also gone up in nearby Holmes Chapel at well-known bakery W Mandeville, known for its links with singer Harry Styles.

Simon Wakefield is the fourth generation of his family to run the business.

"It's hard enough, we're lucky because we're an old, established business but for new businesses coming in, it's just an uphill struggle for them," he said.

"They should be encouraging people to set up in business.

"For village and town centres, it's important to keep the thriving areas and we just think parking charges are going to put people off travelling here."

Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council, said the council welcomed all views and comments from residents and businesses as part of the consultation.

"Parking charges have only been increased once since Cheshire East was formed in 2009," he said.

"The current arrangements for parking charges across the borough, including where several towns have no charges in all council car parks, are neither fair, nor sustainable."

He added the income from car parks was used to maintain them and could support other highways improvements.

The public consultation takes place until 1 November and a decision is set to be made in January.

