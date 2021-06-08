The Lesser-Spotted Cheryl Is Back, We Just Don’t Know Why (Yet)

Cheryl Of-No-Current-Surname has made a rare appearance on social media, more than a year since her last update.

The former Girls Aloud star shared two snaps of herself on Instagram on Tuesday to tease a forthcoming project.

Well, we say “tease”, but nobody actually seems to know anything about her return to the spotlight – and Cheryl isn’t exactly giving anything away either.

She captioned the pics: “We back”.

That said, Cheryl sharing brand new pics – including one of herself and one with her glam squad – is an event in itself these days.

Cheryl last posted something on Instagram in June last year.

She’s taken a step back from the limelight in recent years to care for her four-year-old son, Bear, her child with former One Direction star, Liam Payne.

Last year the Cheryl revealed she was on the look out for a sperm donor in a bid to have more children.

The 37-year-old says she does not want Bear to be her only child, and intends to conceive “more than one” baby via a sperm donor.

The singer told The Times magazine the forthcoming treatment “makes me very happy”.

She said: “If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right, but…

“You could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen. Life is a funny old game.”

