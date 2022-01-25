Cheryl Hines Finally Breaks Her Silence on Hubby Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Anti-Vax Lunacy

Marlow Stern
·2 min read
Joshua Blanchard/Getty
Joshua Blanchard/Getty

Over the weekend, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the world’s leading (translation: most dangerous) anti-vax conspiracy theorist, was one of many kooky speakers railing against COVID vaccines and mandates at a “Defeat the Mandates” rally in Washington, D.C.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you can hide in the attic like Anne Frank did,” said Kennedy Jr. “Today the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, none of us can hide.”

The outrageous comparison was immediately condemned by a Twitter account belonging to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Place and Museum, which was established in 1947 to preserve the memories of those lost—and what happened to them—in the concentration camps during the Holocaust.

“Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany - including children like Anne Frank - in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay,” they wrote.

Netflix’s Kanye West Docuseries ‘Jeen-yuhs’ Ends on a Dark and Disturbing Note

Their statement prompted a Twitter user to tag in Hines, saying, “You need to make a statement! Do you stand with your husband?” A day later, on Monday evening, Hines finally broke her loud silence on the matter, replying, “My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.”

Kennedy Jr.’s decision to compare COVID vaccine mandates—or the choice to get a vaccine in order to prevent the spread of a very deadly, very contagious virus—to the systematic annihilation of Jews during the Holocaust is particularly galling given that the hit show Hines stars in, Curb Your Enthusiasm, is populated by a cast of Jewish actors/characters, including star/creator Larry David, and is one of the most culturally Jewish programs in TV history.

