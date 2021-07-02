Cheryl Celebrates Her Birthday With A Mini Girls Aloud Reunion

Cheryl has welcomed in her 39th year with some celebratory birthday posts on Instagram.

The singer, who returned to the spotlight after a year-long break last month, turned 38 on Wednesday and spent the day with her former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh.

Cheryl posted a snap of her with a cupcake writing: “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes, I had the loveliest day.”

Kimberley also shared a picture of Cheryl with her eldest son Bobby on her Instagram, revealing the spread she’d also had laid on for the celebrations.

She wrote: “About last night... happiest of birthdays to this special one @cherylofficial we love you.”

Cheryl returned to social media earlier last month revealing she was working on a new project.

She was later announced as an ambassador for supplements brand Feel.

The ex-Girls Aloud singer has said she will not go back to being as busy as she was prior to her showbiz break, as she no longer has the energy to do things that “make her feel stressed or nervous”.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the former X Factor judge said: “I’m not doing that to myself again. I’m only going to do stuff that makes me truly happy.

“I think life falls into place when you focus on that intent. Only happiness. Only authenticity. I won’t spend time on anything that makes me feel stressed or nervous. I haven’t got the energy.”

It had been reported that Simon Cowell was keen to work with Cheryl on The X Factor again should it return from its current hiatus in 2022.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

