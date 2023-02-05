Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Not in a Rush' to Date Again After Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party

John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

Cheryl Burke is fine flying solo for now.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, told PEOPLE being newly single "couldn't have happened at a better time" as she arrived at Saturday's 10th annual Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She explained that finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence last September has been therapeutic. "It's been really healing, honestly," she said.

She further clarified that she is not yet completely active in the dating pool. "I refuse to use dating apps. And Patti 'Millionaire Matchmaker' Stanger, she's working on it, but it's not easy and I'm not in a rush."

"I think I definitely have a lot of growing and evolving to do, and now...I have the time to really do that without the anxiety of a timeline," Burke added. "It couldn't have happened at a better time, because I'm ready for it now."

Burke admits she's happy being single for a year, or even two. "I mean, I deserve it. I've always put everyone in front of me, so this is the first time I'm actually being selfish, but in a good way."

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence attend the RIDE Foundation's 2nd Annual Dance For Freedon at gala The Broad Stage on September 29, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"I feel at peace, at ease and I'm just excited," said Burke. "I feel like I've been a reborn human being here on this planet because it's so many changes, right? My career, my personal life. But I still have my dog."

The celebrity dancer won custody of their shared dog, Ysabella, last month. "She's been my rock," she continued.

Burke noted of her furry friend, "It's been really nice to just be with someone who may not have an opinion, but still is very opinionated. She definitely is. They say that your dog is like your owner, so it's kind of scary."

Burke and the Boy Meets World alum, 42, met during the 2006 Dancing with the Stars season during which Lawrence's brother Joey competed. They tied the knot in May 2019.