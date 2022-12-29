Cheryl Burke Calls 2022 'the Year That Did Everything It Could to Break Me' After Divorce, DWTS Exit

Kelly Wynne
·2 min read
Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cheryl Burke is letting the tears flow.

This New Year's Eve, the former Dancing with the Stars pro may be crying — but not over the things she's lost. Burke, 38, explained via TikTok on Wednesday why she's expecting waterworks as the clock strikes midnight.

"When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because i fking MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me," she wrote on the screen, which featured a video of Burke strutting backstage. "And there were a lot of moments I thought it would but here I AM."

Burke's text post continued, "Ready to move forward to no longer be definition by the past by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, LET'S SHOW'EM HOW IT'S DONE!"

RELATED: Cheryl Burke Looks Back on 'Blood, Sweat and Tears' in Sweet Note to Former' DWTS' Partners

Burke announced her official retirement from DWTS in November — 17 years after she first joined the show.

"I have been crying nonstop," she told PEOPLE at the time. "It has been very emotional. There [are] a lot of emotions and there's lots of excitement, but there's also lots of fear."

She added in a chat with Entertainment Tonight: "What is up to me is my future, and I do know that it is time for me to evolve and see what else there is. Because there is life after Dancing with the Stars, so I've heard. I don't know yet. I'll let you know."

RELATED: Cheryl Burke Is Focusing on Mental Health Following Her 26-Season Run on DWTS

Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke/TikTok

Burke also parted ways with Matthew Lawrence, her husband of three years, earlier this year. The divorce was finalized in September, though the couple are still resolving who will keep their shared dog, Ysabella.

Burke has often likened her DWTS exit to a divorce, telling PEOPLE: "At the end of the day, this is actually maybe another divorce in a way that I'm going through in one year."

The Boy Meets World alum still has yet to publicly comment on the split.

