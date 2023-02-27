Here’s how the new Cherry and Celanese road intersection at Interstate 77 could look

The new shape of Exit 82 in Rock Hill is coming into focus. But there’s still time to propose changes.

At a South Carolina Department of Transportation public meeting in Rock Hill last week, two alternatives were revealed for interchange improvements proposed where I-77 meets Cherry and Celanese roads. That site has long been identified by road experts as one of the more congested spots in the region.

Project manager Berry Mattox said the purpose of Thursday’s meeting was simple. And, it’s the same purpose of the public comment period that runs online through March 10.

“Tell us what they love, what they hate, kind of what they’re experiencing out there, how they think these alternatives will accommodate the needs,” Mattox said.

Two alternatives were revealed.

Mattox said his group wants to pick a final option by the end of the year. That timeline would allow construction to start in 2026.

One option under consideration is a diverging diamond, similar to the new interchange at I-77 and Gold Hill Road between Fort Mill and Tega Cay. The other is a grade-separated interchange where left turn traffic channels across arterials.

A diverging diamond similar to Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill is one option at Exit 82 in Rock Hill.

Channeling left turns is an option for upgrades at I-77, Cherry Road and Celanese Road in Rock Hill.

“It could be this or that,” Mattox said. “It could be pieces of this, pieces of that, just based off what we think will best accommodate both the needs now and into the future.”

Exit 82 is an unusual interchange in how it brings major thoroughfares Cherry and Celanese almost together at the interstate. Traffic from seven directions is projected to at least double from 2021 to 2045. Morning and afternoon rush hours are particularly problematic for road planners.

The diamond interchange would create crossover lanes above the interstate. The other option, called a contraflow left, would channel new lanes below the interstate.

For more information, or to submit input, visit scdot.org.