Chernin Entertainment, Netflix Sign First-Look Deal for Film

Chernin Entertainment, the production company run by Peter Chernin, has signed a first-look deal with Netflix for films, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Chernin was previously set up at Fox but the executive called it quits with Disney following the Disney-Fox merger.

Representatives for Chernin declined to comment.

More to come…

