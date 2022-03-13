Cherie Hoeger wants to de-stigmatize periods — and make care for them more sustainable

Cherie Hoeger, the CEO and co-founder of period care company Saalt.

Cherie Hoeger knows her career of choice can make people uncomfortable.

Talking about periods, and period care, isn’t necessarily a popular conversation starter. But that’s exactly why Hoeger, a small business owner and the Idaho honoree for USA TODAY’S Women of the Year, thinks it’s important to discuss.

It started in 2005, when Hoeger, a mother of five girls (her first son is due to arrive in August) was on the phone with a family member in Venezuela. As her aunt talked about the country’s severe political and economic instability and the struggle to get necessities on grocery store shelves, Hoeger asked how the family was getting items like toilet paper, diapers, tampons and pads.

“I haven’t seen a tampon in years,” her aunt replied. “We just don’t have that luxury.”

Hoeger spent parts of her childhood in Argentina, where she saw poverty up close. That experience instilled her a deep desire to help people. So after the conversation with her aunt, Hoeger turned into a problem solver.

First she did research on reusable menstrual cups, familiarizing herself with what was on the market and personally switching to them full-time. Then, in 2018, determined to “take this really highly stigmatized product and make it look beautiful,” she created her own menstrual cup company, Saalt. The extra “a” was for copyright purposes, and the word choice came because “we wanted to invoke a return to the natural, showing periods are something elemental and essential for life, just like salt,” Hoeger said.

Not even four years later, the Saalt menstrual cup can be found on Target shelves and Amazon’s website, and the company has expanded to include other period care products including period underwear.

Hoeger, who employs about 35 people, is still driven to help others: Saalt is a certified B Corp that gives back 2% of its revenues. They’ve donated products all over the world, including distributing 30,000 free cups to 35 different countries. They fund education scholarships because “menstruation and education go hand-in-hand,” Hoeger said.

“As soon as a girl hits puberty (especially in poor countries), school dropout rates skyrocket," she said. "A cup in the hands of a woman or young girl can break generations of poverty.” Additionally, Saalt is involved in multiple sustainability efforts, including coastline clean-ups, as tampon applicators are one of the most common items found on beaches.

Her ultimate goal: to elevate period care and bring the conversation into the mainstream.

“Women are always hearing that periods are gross and we should hide it,” Hoeger said. “No! Periods perpetuate the human race. They deserve kudos, not censorship.”

The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Cherie Hoeger, the CEO and co-founder of period care company Saalt, says periods "deserve kudos, not censorship."

Who paved the way for you?

The first person I think of is the woman who invented the period cup, way back in 1937, Leona Chalmers, an American actress. A lot of period care has been done by the patriarchy, mostly by men in board rooms and we’ve needed more innovation in this space by women, for women. Also, I’ve always looked up to women like Melinda Gates, Malala and Oprah, women who are championing other women and women’s empowerment. I love to read their books and learn how they’re able to make a difference.

What is your definition of courage?

Being bold enough to voice who you are with your knees knocking. As in, still being who you are, authentically, even if it’s hard.

Do you have a guiding principle or mantra?

I really like this quote from Oprah: “The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dream.”

The pandemic has been a challenge for everyone, especially women. What’s helped you navigate it?

We didn’t really skip a beat during the pandemic as a business; we actually saw an increase in our product sales by about 60%. Because we already had our in-office preschool, people were still able to work. We’d already developed solutions for people in our workplace: We already had unlimited PTO, we had this preschool – where the preschool teacher was also grateful to still be able to work when most places closed – and overall, we provide a very flexible workplace and very pro-family workplace.

A mom of five — with her sixth on the way — Cherie Hoeger says women have to brainstorm solutions to keep more women in the workforce, so they don't have to choose between having a career or having a family.

The women’s workforce has a lost so much the last couple years — how do we move forward?

The answer is always women creating solutions for women. As female founders, entrepreneurs and leaders, we need constantly explore solutions to enable women in the workplace, not make them choose between having a career or having a family.

Women, especially moms and caregivers, we problem solve because we don’t have a choice. We’re very good at adapting and being resourceful. So if the collective influence of women can get together and use their strength and their voice to create innovate solutions that challenge the patriarchal structure and create more flexibility, we’re going to be OK. Women will make it happen.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Don’t stop dreaming. Dreaming is the No. 1 thing that can lead to success in your life. The other thing is, don’t wait till the end of your life to do something good for the world. Millennials and Gen Z, they want to work with people and support businesses that align with their values, that have a social mission. You can’t just be about profit; you have to use your business to influence good. That’s become the expectation in this new world and you can do it right now.

