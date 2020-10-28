Cherian George replaced as panelist in webinar, academic cites NUS objection

By Wong Casandra and Dhany Osman

SINGAPORE —Two academics who were scheduled to speak during an upcoming webinar organised by the alumni of a National University of Singapore (NUS) residential hall have been replaced, with one of them citing an organiser as saying the NUS had objected to the event.

The “Public Discourse Truth & Trust” webinar, scheduled to run this Sunday from 8pm to 9.30pm, had originally featured Cherian George, professor of media studies at the Hong Kong Baptist University, and Donald Low, professor of practice in public policy at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Both are co-authors of the recently published book on Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party’ titled “PAP vs PAP”. The book, an anthology of essays on the Singapore government and politics, focuses on the PAP’s struggle to adapt to a changing Singapore.

The online event – the sixth in a series – was organised by the Raffles Hall Association, a self-described alumni where “anyone with a link with” the NUS’ Raffles Hall can join.

Prof George and Prof Low were replaced at the last-minute by three panelists, ex-journalist Al Ramirez Dizon, Raffles Hall fellow and NUS lecturer Shobha Avadhani – who was originally the moderator for the panel – and special research adviser at the Institute of Policy Studies Arun Mahizhnan.

Arun announced on Facebook that he has chosen to drop out of the event shortly after its revamp.

Responding to media queries by Yahoo News Singapore, Prof George said that he and Prof Low were invited by the organiser a month ago to speak at the event. “The organiser called me last Friday and told me the NUS wanted the event cancelled,” he added.

No communication was made to them about the changes to the event as of Wednesday morning, said Prof Low.

The Facebook post featuring the two academics as panelists has since been taken down from the association’s page after it was first put up on 18 October.

When asked by Yahoo News Singapore about the last-minute replacement of panelists, an NUS Raffles Hall spokesperson said, “The ‘Public Discourse Truth & Trust’ webinar is organised by the Raffles Hall Association, which is an autonomous alumni group that is not governed by Raffles Hall and NUS.”

Multiple attempts to reach the association were left unanswered. Sonny Yuen, the association’s founding president, apologised about the changes in a public Facebook group for the association.

“...We apologise to the alumni for the changes that have to be made re(garding) the speakers, but we continue the important conversations on the today’s (social) media world where we apparently can no longer trust what we read, see, or hear,” Yuen wrote.

“Please note that all RHA Learning events are private events for RH Alumni only. As this is a closed door community and voluntary event, the programme and its contents are developed at the organiser’s discretion...,” the post added.

