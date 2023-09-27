Cher’s son kidnapped from hotel room on wedding anniversary, court documents reveal

Cher, with her son Elijah Blue Allman in Santa Monica in 2001 - BEI/SHUTTERSTOCK

Cher had her son kidnapped from a New York hotel room on his wedding anniversary, according to court documents.

Elijah Blue Allman, 47, was attempting to reconcile with his estranged wife, Marieangela King, when he was apparently taken away by four men hired by the singer.

The couple had spent 12 nights together in New York in November 2022 after Mr Allman filed for divorce the previous year, the Daily Mail reported.

Cher was reported to have become concerned for the health of her son, who has previously said he began taking drugs as a child.

“On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed [Elijah] from our room,” court documents, filed by Ms King four days after the incident, state.

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [his] mother.”

Ms King, a member of the pop group King, said she did not know where her husband was taken and was “concerned and worried” for him following the incident.

In her court filings, Elijah Blue's wife, pictured here with Cher, said she was 'concerned and worried' - INSTAGRAM

Her court filings stated: “I am also told [he] has no access to his phone. I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

Cher’s representative did not respond to an email requesting comment from the Daily Mail.

It is still unclear where Mr Allman, Cher’s son with her second husband, musician Gregg Allman, was taken to after he was allegedly kidnapped.

However, he is now reportedly undergoing treatment in Pasadena, California after collapsing on the pavement outside a Sunset Boulevard hotel earlier this month.

Mr Allman has admitted taking drugs as a child - STARTRAKS/SHUTTERSTOCK

In a 2014 interview, Mr Allman, the former singer and guitarist for rock band Deadsy, said he began using cannabis and ecstasy at the age of 11 before turning to heroin and other drugs.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I [was] just looking to escape all the things in my past and, that’s when you turn to those kind of drugs, you know heroin and opiates.

“[Heroin] kind of saved me … If I didn’t have that at that point, I don’t know what I would have done …You may jump off a bridge.”