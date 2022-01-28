Cher Sings Cover of Golden Girls Theme in Tribute to Late Betty White — Watch

Cher thanks the late Betty White for being a friend to all those who enjoyed her work, by performing a cover of The Golden Girls‘ theme song in NBC’s upcoming remembrance special.

White died on Dec. 31, 2021 at age 99, six days after suffering a stroke.

In NBC’s Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl (airing Monday, Jan. 31 at 10/9c), Cher sings a custom version of “Thank You for Being a Friend,” in a performance taped on the original Golden Girls soundstage in Hollywood.

Every Friend is Golden 🌟 Tune In @nbc

Mon 1/31 10pm ET 9pm CT#CelebratingBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/V0ZyvMRzZY — Cher (@cher) January 28, 2022

Cher’s performance is but one of many tributes from White’s co-stars, friends and admirers featured in the hour-long special, which aims to commemorate one of the world’s most beloved entertainers.

Others scheduled to appear are President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart and Mary Steenburgen, among others.

The telecast will also include clips and never-before-seen footage that capture the irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that were hallmarks of White’s decades-long career.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will also be available to stream on Peacock, starting Tuesday, Feb. 1.

