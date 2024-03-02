Cher and Serena Williams Attend Byredo Perfume Bash

WANDERLUST: Cher and Serena Williams were among the dozens of guests sipping cocktails at the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris Friday night to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Byredo’s Mojave Ghost fragrance.

Ben Gorham, who founded Byredo and serves as its creative director, hosted the event with Amelia Gray Hamlin. Also in attendance were Hamlin’s mother. Lisa Rinna, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, among others.

More from WWD

Gorham dreamed up Mojave Ghost after he drove through the Mojave Desert and was struck by its landscape and the ghost flowers growing there despite all odds.

Hamlin appears in Mojave Ghost’s five-part campaign lensed by Harley Weir.

“It was such a fun two days on set,” gushed the model. “We were in the middle of nowhere in the desert. Harley and the whole team scouted the most beautiful plain of desert soil that was so insanely cool and unlike any ground I’ve ever seen before. We were so grounded and close to Earth, it was very surreal. Every moment was wild and insane and incredible.”

She has fond memories of road-tripping as a child 12 hours with her family between California to Oregon to visit grandparents there.

Rinna had just wrapped a Lifetime movie, called “Mommy Meanest,” due out May 11.

“It’s a complete 180 for me; you’ve never seen me play a character like this. You may have seen me act like this at times,” she said with a laugh. “I’m ‘mommy meanest.’ It was a challenge. I loved every second of it.”

Rinna’s husband would like her to go on a road trip in a “fancy RV” and drive across the U.S. to see everything, she explained. “I might be into it.”

The Webster founder Laure Hériard-Dubreuil dreams of driving across the U.S., too. At the beginning of the relationship with her now husband, they drove from Los Angeles to San Francisco via Big Sur, Carmel and Santa Barbara.

Story continues

“That was amazing,” she said, adding she’s also road-tripped into the desert, to Palm Springs (where she’s recently opened an outpost of The Webster) and Joshua Tree.

Fragrance is very close to her heart. “I actually wanted to be a nose growing up,” she revealed. “I have a very acute sense of smell.”

Huntington-Whiteley hasn’t taken a proper road trip for a long time. “I would say my favorite one lately has been my driving out to the countryside with my children,” she said, explaining they are now at an age where it’s possible to have car windows down and music on.

Wonderkind Charlie Le Mindu, Hamlin’s hairstylist, is opening a cabaret at Silencio in Paris in July.

“I am moving into music,” Le Mindu shared. “I work with so many musicians – that inspires me. And I’ve always been into New Wave, Cold Wave and That Wave.”

Le Mindu has scored his own record deal, for New Wave. “Let’s see where it goes,” he said.

Launch Gallery: Inside Byredo's Event at Hôtel de Crillon in Paris

Best of WWD