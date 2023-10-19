Cher says she may flee the US if Trump wins presidential election again

Legendary singer Cher announced that if Donald Trump were elected again as President, she would leave the US.

Cher did not hold back on the former president in an interview with The Guardian yesterday (18 October) promoting her Christmas album when the topic of the 2024 presidential election came up.

“I almost got an ulcer the last time,” she said of Trump’s first election win in 2017.

“If he gets in, who knows? This time, I will leave [the country].”

Cher has criticised Trump ever since he debuted on the political stage; both the singer and the former president are 77 years old, but their similarities more or less end there.

Throughout the years, she has labelled Trump in a myriad of ways, calling him “Nixon on steroids” who doesn’t “care” nor is “very good at what he does”, she said in an interview with People back in 2020.

On Cher’s X page (formerly known as Twitter) is where the award-winning singer has let out most of her frustration for Trump, calling him “President Troll” and comparing him to Adolf Hitler, which she also did at a Hillary Clinton fundraiser in 2016.

This is not the first time Cher has threatened to leave if Trump entered the White House.

At another Clinton fundraiser that Cher hosted, she said that is “gonna have to leave the planet” if Trump won the 2016 presidential election, according to Page Six.

In The Guardian interview, the singer also expressed her other views, such as her disdain for the political push against transgender people in the US.

She explained that she is fearful of the approximately 500 anti-transgender bills that have been attempted to be passed in the country.

There are currently 374 active anti-transgender legislations throughout the US, according to Trans Legislation Tracker.

The singer has been critical of Trump over the years (Rabbani And Solimene Photography/Getty Images)

“I was with two trans girls the other night – and of course, my own child [Chaz, her son is transgender],” she told the outlet.

“I was saying, ‘We’ve got to stand together.’ I don’t know what their eventual plan is for trans people. I don’t put anything past them.”

Story continues

As well as campaigning for LGBTQ+ rights, Cher has also supported many Democratic candidates over the years and was active during current President Joe Biden’s election campaign in 2020.

The singer raised almost $2m for his campaign at a virtual, LGBTQ+-themed fundraising event.

She even released a cover of the song “Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe” from the musical Cabin in the Sky but changed the lyrics to support Biden.

Despite Trump’s array of court cases he received within a four-and-a-half-month span, his position in the presidential election polls has not taken a significant hit.

Trump recently spoke at a rally on Monday night and vowed to expand his Muslim travel ban to refugees from Gaza if he enters back into the White House next year.