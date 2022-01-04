Cher and Saweetie Challenge the Norm With MAC Cosmetics

To kick off its new campaign “Challenge Accepted,” MAC Cosmetics has partnered with music superstars Cher and Saweetie. Cher hinted at the exciting collaboration in an enticing tweet last summer.

As two norm-defying pop icons, this unexpected duo perfectly embodies the beloved makeup brand's commitment to performance. These ladies never settle in their careers and the same applies to their beauty regimen.

Saweetie said in a press release, “I’ve always been about my hustle, making goals and executing them. Being an icon to me is thinking outside the box and stepping outside of your comfort zone, so this campaign about being up for a challenge is right up my alley." The rapper added, "I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like MAC, it was the perfect fit.”

The ageless singer added that her long-standing perseverance has made her the legend she is today. “I was always Cher, but I didn’t have the luxury of makeup, hair and costumes at four. My stubbornness turned into my mantra. I don’t believe the word 'no.' No matter what happened, I never gave up. I couldn’t let it matter what people thought. I’ve been saying 'Challenge Accepted' for a millenium.”

More than just cosmetics, MAC products exceed expectations and are built to withstand the constant energy and movement of concerts as well as the hustle and bustle of everyday life, lasting with you throughout the day.

View the campaign video below and put Cher and Saweetie's favorite products to the test by purchasing them on MAC Cosmetics' website.