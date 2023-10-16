Cher Reveals What She and Tina Turner Talked About During Their Final Visits: 'We Had the Best Time' (Exclusive)

Cher opens up about her decades-long friendship with Tina Turner in this week's issue of PEOPLE

Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Cher and Tina Turner at the 1985 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

During the last visit Cher made out to Switzerland to see her longtime friend Tina Turner, the star left with a parting gift: a pair of Turner’s high heels.

“I’m not going to wear them,” Cher tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I just have them up in my closet.”

The trip marked the last time Cher, 77, saw Turner, as the Queen of Rock died in May at age 83 following a long illness. Despite her health woes, though, Cher says Turner was still her fun-loving self during a different, recent visit.

“I got to see her. She was lying on the chaise and said, ‘I’m tired.’ Then for two hours we were running around the house, and she was laughing hysterically,” she recalls. “She just needed to talk and yell. That’s the Tina that I loved. We had the best time and talked about the old times.”

Cher’s friendship with the “Proud Mary” singer stretches back decades; the pair famously duetted on “Shame, Shame, Shame” on her solo Cher variety show in 1975 (wearing matching fringed dresses), and sang together several other times over the years, including with Elton John in 1999.

A sweet 2008 moment during which the duo, then in their 60s, were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey even features them holding hands as they’re asked how they feel about getting older. “I think it sucks,” Cher responds, causing Turner to dissolve into a fit of laughter.

“We had a lot of great memories,” she says.

In recent years, Turner had battled a number of serious health problems, including a stroke, intestinal cancer and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant.

Her death was announced in a statement shared by her publicist Bernard Doherty, who said she “died peacefully” in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement read.

For more from Cher, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere now.



