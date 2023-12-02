Cher Reveals the One Thing All Women Should Do at Least Once: 'Go Out with a Younger Man'

The pop icon opened up about her experience in romance on the latest episode of 'Chicken Shop Date'

Cher believes in life after love — and one little piece of advice for women everywhere.

The pop icon, 77, appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s YouTube interview series Chicken Shop Date and, in the episode released on Friday, the host asked her what she thinks all women should do at least once in their life. Above all else, the superstar responded with a succinct piece of dating advice.

“Go out with a younger man,” the Grammy winner responded, immediately after Dimoldenberg asked what she thought.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Cher in Paris in September 2023

Later on, while referring to the positives of dating somebody younger, she said, “Older men just do not like me.”

The “Believe” singer has a history of dating men her junior — such as Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise and Rob Camilletti in the 1980s — and most recently leaned into her romantic wisdom by going out with her current boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

Although, she explained on Chicken Shop Date that she broke rules of her own — including feeling like she should no longer be with younger men — by falling for the music executive, 37.

Jason Lowrie/BFA.com/Shutterstock Alexander Edwards and Cher in Scottsdale, Arizona in February 2023

Cher explained, even though she did “not at all” fall for Edwards quickly, she ended up becoming smitten with him over text, which she thought was against her better judgment.

“I left to go to Switzerland and he texted me, ‘Where are you going?’ I said “I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired,’ and then he wrote me, ‘Well, get some rest, babyyy,’ with three Ys,” she shared. “And I’m like, ‘He doesn’t know me well enough to put three Ys on baby.’ I was kind of pissed off. And then he just started texting me.”

The “Heart of Stone” artist continued, “I told my friends, don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old. And don’t fall in love by text. There goes that theory.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Alexander Edwards and Cher in Paris in September 2023

The singer-songwriter first met the record producer at a Paris Fashion Week event last year. After a mutual friend shared her number with him and several months of dating, the two went public with their romance in fall 2022.

In an October interview with PEOPLE, the music legend previously opened up about deciding to go against her own dating rules with Edwards “because he’s just so special."

The recording artist, who recently released her first-ever holiday album, also explained that she’s “not surprised” by fans’ interest in their relationship.

“Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man,” the pop legend said. “Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!”

She added, “No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”



