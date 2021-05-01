Cher Mourns the Death of 'Amazing' Moonstruck Costar Olympia Dukakis: 'I Talked to Her 3 Weeks Ago'

Barry King/WireImage

Cher is remembering her beloved onscreen mother Olympia Dukakis.

On Saturday, shortly after news of Dykakis' death was made public, the 74-year-old singer reflected on her former Moonstruck costar's legacy and shared a tribute on social media.

Sharing her message on Twitter, Cher posted a carousel of photos of Dukakis with her late husband, Louis Zorich. "Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing Academy Award Winning Actress," Cher began her post. "Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We 😂 ALL The Time."

"She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her Handsome Talented, Husband," she concluded. "I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One."

Dukakis' death was announced on Saturday by her brother, Apollo. She was 89.

Sharing the news of her death in a Facebook post, Apollo did not share Dukakis' cause of death but noted that she had been ill for some time.

"My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis," Apollo wrote, citing Dukakis' late husband, Louis Zorich.

Born in 1931 in Lowell, Massachusetts, the star was the daughter of a Greek-born, American-educated lawyer named Constantine, who died in 1975. Her mother, Alexandra, was also born in Greece and worked in cotton mills in Massachusetts.

Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 1, 2021

Brilliant, strong, hilarious soul. An actor’s actor. Rest In Peace Olympia Dukakis. https://t.co/4ZAwcBBd2O — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) May 1, 2021

RIP to my old Montclair neighbor, beautiful artist and co-founder of the Whole Theater company, Olympia Dukakis. pic.twitter.com/YQOLCz4hj4 — Alex Winter (@Winter) May 1, 2021

Thank U for so many timeless movie moments Olympia Dukakis🎬💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in "Steel Magnolias" "Tales of the City" and "Moonstruck," for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TLuNTx32PI — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 1, 2021

Cher was not the only celebrity to pay tribute to Dukakis on social media. Actors Viola Davis, George Takei and Bradley Whitford were just some of Dukakis' famous peers who shared loving messages to the late star.

"RIP Olympia Dukakis… the consummate actor. You made all around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Rest well. 'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,' " Davis tweeted.

Everyone on #TalesoftheCity set had a wild story about Olympia Dukakis. In prep to play Anna Madrigal, I watched everything she’d done on screen, and read her books. Sensitive, sassy, in love with her craft, full of wry humor and sharp intelligence. A broad for the ages. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lTlxgAWL8P — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre. She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor. 1/2 — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021

Dukakis, the cousin of former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, began her career as a theater actress before entering the world of film with her Oscar-winning role in Moonstruck. In addition to the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, her performance earned her a Golden Globe and a BAFTA nomination.

"I'm so worldly and sophisticated," she told PEOPLE ahead of the Oscars in 1988. "When I heard I'd been nominated, I jumped up and down 50 times, like a child."

The romantic comedy, directed by Norman Jewison, featured Dukakis as Rose Castorini — the meddling mother to Cher's Loretta. The singer previously opened up to PEOPLE about working with Dukakis, noting the connection they formed while filming.

"We have the same demeanor," Cher said of her and Dukakis at the time. "We laughed a lot. It was easy to step into our mother-daughter relationship. She even ad-libbed pinching me."