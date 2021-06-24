Cher Makes Her TikTok Debut And It's Obviously A Camp Work Of Art

Pride month may be nearing its end, but Cher has ensured we go out in style, after making a TikTok debut befitting an icon of her status.

Those who’ve been following the showbiz legend on Twitter for the last few years will know she delivers more iconic posts in a month than many comedians and celebrated figures manage in a year – so we’re thrilled to note that her arrival on this new platform lives up to her reputation as a social media queen.

Cher being Cher, her first TikTok post is heavy on wigs and costume changes, with the Believe singer declaring: “Hi it’s me, the great and powerful Cher. And I’m on… TikTok.”

After a beat (and a change of both outfit and wig), a brunette Cher then states: “Hi, it’s me, Cher. On TikTok.”

The blonde Cher then returns, announcing: “Guess who I am! I’m on TikTok!”

At the end of the 30-second, the brunette Cher comes back into the frame, joking: “Hi, of course you know who I am. I was going to introduce myself, but no.

“Happy Pride month to everybody in the community that I love! And that means… you.”

Cher's TikTik debut is every bit as gloriously camp as we were hoping (Photo: TikTok/Cher)

After more than 50 years in show business, a Broadway musical based on the award-winning diva’s life and career, The Cher Show, debuted in 2018.

It was recently announced The Cher Show is set to tour the UK in 2022, with choreography by Strictly Come Dancing favourite Oti Mabuse and direction from the newly-bestowed Dame Arlene Phillips.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

