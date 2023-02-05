Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party

Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend.

The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during a pre-Grammy party at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring black trim down the sides, black boots and a matching leather purse.

AE, 36, sported a brown Victor Victor letterman jacket over a tan shirt with black slacks; completing the ensemble with thin sunglasses, a flashy necklace and a pair of leather loafers hand-painted with a mountain view.

Cher was first romantically linked to the musician and Universal Music Group executive in November, when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

The Burlesque star later shut down critics of the couple's age gap. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher wrote in a since-deleted tweet captured by The Shade Room.

She sparked engagement rumors in December when she shared a photo of a diamond ring AE bought her, which she loves to flash. "THERE R NO WORDS," Cher wrote at the time.

After Cher's mother Georgia Holt died at age 96 in December, a source told PEOPLE that the singer's new relationship with AE "has helped ease the pain of the loss."

Another insider said: "The ring was the perfect present to help her get through this bittersweet time."

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, the Grammy Awards air live Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyoncé leads all artists in nominations, with nine for her seventh solo studio album, Renaissance.

Presenters include Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden; the show will also feature performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and more.

The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.