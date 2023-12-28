Cher files for conservatorship of her son, claims Elijah Blue Allman's life is 'at risk'

Cher and Elijah Blue at the premiere of the film "Blow" on March 29, 2001 at the Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman due to alleged "severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

According to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by USA TODAY on Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer claims that due to those reasons, her son is unable to manage his financial assets.

"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner (Cher) is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk," the filing states.

Cher is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son's estate and resources and per the filing, the "Moonstruck" actor has "worked tirelessly" to get her son needed help.

A hearing for a temporary order is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2024, while a hearing regarding a permanent order is currently set for March 6, 2024.

'I'm a mother. This is my job': Cher denies kidnapping allegation by son's estranged wife

Cher claims Marieangela King is 'not supportive' of son Elijah's recovery

Per the court documents filed Wednesday, Cher alleges that her son's estranged wife, Marieangela King, is not suitable for the role of conservator because "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises."

The filing adds that King allegedly attempted to check Cher's son out of a treatment center. "[Cher] is informed and believes that Angela is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs," according to the docs.

USA TODAY has reached out to Cher and King's representatives for comment.

Story continues

In the filings, Cher noted that Allman and King are in the midst of divorce proceedings. The documents claim King cannot be appointed as a conservator unless the court believes that to be in Allman's best interest. Cher's attorneys argue that doing so would "result in the immediate loss or dissipation of Elijah's assets for self-destructive purposes."

Elijah and King got married in December 2013 with Cher's son reportedly filing for divorce in 2021. In a December 2022 declaration filed in the couple's divorce, King claimed she and Elijah were working toward reconciliation during their 12-day trip to New York the month prior.

Cher denies Marieangela King's claims that she kidnapped son Elijah

In October, Cher rejected speculation that she planned the abduction of her son, which stemmed from a claim King made in a court filing last year.

"I am currently unaware of my husband's well-being or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him," King claimed in the 2022 filing. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Allman’s) mother."

While declining to go into detail about the alleged kidnapping plot, she told People Magazine that the rumor was "not true." She added that the situation with her son is one that millions of other Americans also grapple with.

"I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children," she said in the October interview. "But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."

Bobbie Jean Carter: Nick and Aaron's sister found 'unresponsive' in bathroom after death, police reveal

Contributing: Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah due to substance abuse