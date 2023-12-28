Cher Files for Conservatorship of Adult Son After Kidnapping Claim: Reports

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Cher is filing to be the sole conservator of her 47-year-old son’s estate, claiming he is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources,” according to multiple reports. In court papers first obtained by The Blast, the Believe songstress says she is concerned about Elijah Blue Allman’s substance abuse issues, worrying that any funds given to him “will immediately be spent on drugs,” leaving him with no assets to provide for himself and putting his life “at risk.” The filing, subsequently obtained by outlets like TMZ and the New York Post, comes a year after Allman’s wife, Marie Angela King, alleged in divorce papers that Cher had hired four men to kidnap him from a New York hotel room a month prior. King said she had been cut off from Allman, “who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility.” Cher has denied the kidnapping claim. The Daily Beast has reached out to Cher’s reps for comment on the conservatorship request.

Read it at The Blast

Read more at The Daily Beast.