Cher Dishes Out The Most Cher Dating Advice For Women And We're Here For It

Well, it’s safe to say that we didn’t have Cher making an appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date series on our 2023 bingo card.

However, the 77-year-old (yes, really) discussed conspiracy theories, turning down Elvis Presley and dished out plenty of advice.

In the episode, Dimoldenberg asked the superstar what she thinks all women should do at least once in their life.

Naturally, Cher immediately responded with the most Cher response imaginable.

“Go out with a younger man,” the Believe singer answered without hesitation.

Later in the episode, while sharing the positives of having a younger partner, Cher added that “older men just do not like me.”

Cher’s new partner is 37-year-old music executive Alexander Edwards – the pair apparently began dating after meeting at Paris Fashion Week last year, during which time a friend gave Edwards her number after they spoke “for about 15 minutes.”

Cher, who is famously very open about her life on social media, confirmed their romance on X on 3 November 2022.

She recently told People magazine that she’s not surprised that people are fascinated by her new relationship: “Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man.

“No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

You can watch the entire interview on YouTube here.

