Cher Cozies Up to Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Front Row at Balmain Fashion Show in Paris

The pop superstar and her music executive beau first met during Paris Fashion Week this time last year

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Alexander Edwards and singer Cher at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27

Cher and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards are returning to their stylish beginnings!

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning icon, 77, and the music executive, 36, cozied up to each other while sitting front row at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week, where the two first met last year.

The “Believe” superstar wore a long velvet white jacket with a black embroidered design over a black top and slacks. She styled her signature, long, jet-black hair in soft waves. Edwards coordinated with his date by opting for a black suit with a white button-down and black sunglasses.

After they began dating in the fall of 2022, the music industry duo made headlines when they were spotted holding hands in November. Cher addressed the 40-year age between herself and Edwards a few days later.

"LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher wrote in a since-deleted post on X captured by The Shade Room.

In December, Cher gushed about her beau on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous,” she said. “But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Although Edwards gifted Cher a diamond ring last Christmas, a source told PEOPLE in February that "They're not talking marriage or anything like that, but they are exclusive and serious."

"They are very much in love," the insider added of the pair, noting that "they held hands all night and were very lovey-dovey and kissing often” at a pre-Grammys party.

The couple made their red carpet debut in March at the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles, where they even packed on some PDA with a steamy kiss on the carpet while they posed for photos.

Cher and Alexander Edwards

They’ve even taken the next step in their relationship by working on new music together, Cher told E! News in March.

"I'm going to England to make two albums," she told the outlet. "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that."

On Wednesday, court documents filed in late 2022 recently surfaced alleging that the singer hired four men to kidnap her son Elijah Blue Allman.



In court documents obtained by PEOPLE — that were filed on Dec. 5, 2022, by Allman’s wife Marie King, whom he filed for divorce from in 2021 — are now gaining attention due to their ongoing divorce proceedings.



Vince Bucci/Newsmakers/Getty Cher and son Elijah Blue Allan

King, 36, alleges that Cher hired four men to remove her son, 47, from their New York hotel room on Nov. 30, 2022 (the date of their wedding anniversary) because they were trying to “reconcile” their marriage after spending “12 days alone together” and she was concerned for her son’s well being.



According to the documents, King, known professionally as Queenie, also claimed “one of the four men who took [Allman]” told her that the music superstar hired them.

A representative for Cher did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.



Allman is Cher’s second and youngest son, whom she welcomed on July 10, 1976 with the late Greg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band. The Oscar winner and the rock star were married in 1975 and divorced in 1979.



