Cher and Alexander Edwards: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Whitney Perry
·3 min read

Cher is not letting a 40-year age gap scare her away from boyfriend (and possibly fiancé) Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

The 76-year-old icon and the 36-year-old music producer went public with their relationship in November 2022 and have been openly hot and heavy ever since. “He’s 36 & in [the] end he came after me, till we met in the middle,” she tweeted that same month. “He’s [the] consistent one, I’m the skittish one. We love each other… Ladies never give up."

Prior to meeting Edwards, Cher got married twice and raised two children: Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46. In 2021, Edwards admitted to cheating on his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, with whom he shares a two-year-old son, with at least 12 other women. “I thought, ‘Shit, I got caught.’ I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously,” he said on Instagram Live after being publically called out by Rose, per People. “I love her, though. That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But…I like women.”

And it seems he sure loves Cher. On Christmas Day, Cher debuted a large diamond ring that kicked off serious engagement rumors, which she has yet to confirm…or deny. Here's a complete timeline of Cher and Alexander Edwards' relationship.

Sometime between February 28 and March 8, 2022: Cher and Edwards meet at Paris Fashion Week.

November 1, 2022: Cher tweets, “One part of my life is SO AMAZING.”

November 2, 2022: The pair are photographed holding hands during a night out with Tyga. Per TMZ, the couple was spotted having dinner with the rapper before moving on to The Nice Guys for “more fun.” Tyga took his own car to the second location while Cher and Edwards were seen sharing a ride, with Edwards kissing her hand in the backseat. When Tyga headed into The Nice Guys, he reportedly pointed to the pair and told the paparazzi, “You’re gonna miss the real photo!”

<h1 class="title">Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 02, 2022</h1><cite class="credit">by Joce Zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images</cite>

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 02, 2022

by Joce Zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

November 3, 2022: Cher confirms dating rumors.

November 6, 2022: Cher and Edwards go social media official. When one fan expressed their concern regarding A.E.'s intentions toward her, Cher replied, “As we All Know…I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY, & What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am.”

November 23, 2022: Cher posts another pic of Edwards and starts answering fan questions about their relationship.

When asked about the quality she most admires about Edwards, she replied, “He’s kind, smart, hilarious…and we [kiss] like teenagers.”

In response to a fan who called the producer “so handsome,” Cher wrote, “I don’t give men qualities they don’t possess. It’s a recipe 4 disaster. He’s ‘not’ his tats, hair color, diamond grill. I [love] him because he wasn’t afraid.” While she says they’re “perfectly matched,” Cher admitted the age gap is not ideal. “Do I wish I was younger, yah,” she added. “I’m not boo fkn hoo.”

November 24, 2022: Cher tweets that love “doesn't know math.”

December 25, 2022: The pair spark engagement rumors when Cher posts a pic of a giant pear-shaped diamond ring. “THERE R NO WORDS,” she wrote alongside the snap, which featured Edwards holding the ring while sporting green flame nails. In a second tweet, the singer and actor added, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

January 1, 2023: A newly blonde Cher calls Edwards “Daddy” in a New Year's Eve post. She's also wearing that ring…but on her middle finger.

She also tweeted a second snap, writing, “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her.”

This post will be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

