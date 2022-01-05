Cher, 75, Says She'll Never Let Her Hair Go Gray: ‘I’m Just Not Doing It!’



Cher, 75, says she'll never let her hair go gray.

“It's fine for other girls, I'm just not doing it!” she recently said in an interview.

Cher’s statement comes during somewhat of a natural hair movement—a time when other celebrities have embraced their silver strands.

At 75, Cher's hair is as jet-black as it's always been, and she doesn't plan on that changing any time soon.

Even amid the ongoing movement of women embracing their gray hair (Andie MacDowell, Jane Fonda, and Sharon Osbourne included), the icon wants nothing to do with salt-and-pepper strands. (Then again, she was never really one to follow trends.) “[Going gray] is fine for other girls,” she told People in promotion of her new M.A.C. Cosmetics beauty campaign. “I'm just not doing it!”

It's actually kind of surprising that she isn't willing to try something new, given that she's already sported basically every other hairstyle to exist, including but not limited to a mullet, pixie cut, long locks, and more.

She's even embraced wigs because they allow her to constantly switch up her look. “There's nothing wrong with my hair, but I love wigs, and always have,” she once told The Daily Mail, adding that her natural tresses are long and brunette. “They are so low maintenance. It just makes it easier to change my image.”

Beyond expirementing with cuts, she’s also tried a verity of hair colors, even if just for a night. Remember the time she rocked bright red waves at the Burlesque premiere in London in 2010:

Or more recently, when she revisited blonde in September of last year—this time embracing medium-length loose curls:

Although she has always stepped on stage in elaborate looks—she’s no stranger to flashy costumes and glittery makeup—she told People that lately, she's pared back her beauty routine, often leaving the house with a fresh face and “hair in a knot” on her way to the gym. “It's had to morph. It's had to have changes,” she said of her beauty philosophy.

“I think a little bit less is more, because sometimes you can shoot for it and shoot past it,” she said in the interview. Now, she dedicates more energy to skincare. She told People in 2017 that she loves Dr. Barbara Sturm's eye cream and face wash, as well as Jan Marini products and the Proactiv line. With that said, she also enjoys trying new products to keep life interesting (celebs, they’re just like us!).

“My skincare routine is very eclectic,” she said at the time. “I don’t stick to one particular product, I just have things that I love from different people.”

At the end of the day, Cher loves to boldly express herself, and that’s something we can admire. When it comes down to it, her motto is: “Do life on your own terms.” And for her, that means holding onto dark hair, bright lipstick, and big eyelashes no matter her age. “You know what? You never stop being a girl,” she said. “If you never stop being a girl, you'll never get old.”

