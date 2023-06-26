Chepe Mariscal interested in fights in three divisions after short-notice UFC debut win

Chepe Mariscal beat Trevor Peek with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC on ABC 5 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Take a look inside the fight with Mariscal, who won his UFC debut on short notice as a fill-in for Victor Martinez.

Chepe Mariscal vs. Trevor Peek

Result: Chepe Mariscal def. Trevor Peek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Updated records: Mariscal (14-6 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Peek (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Key stats: Mariscal outstruck Peek 145-65 and landed four takedowns.

Mariscal on the fight's key moment

“I’m always doing wild fights. I love it. I live for it. I’m about it. I knew he was a wild fighter, for sure. I’m wild, too, so I was like, ‘Man, it’s definitely going to be probably Fight of the Night for sure.’ I was definitely looking into knocking him out, getting those bonuses. In the beginning, I didn’t picture it that way – it was more getting through the jitters through the first round, and my corner kept me focused.”

Mariscal on his UFC debut

“I definitely (felt jitters). The crowd – this is all different. Not everybody does this in the regional scene. This is kind of the upper level. I’ve never done this before, so it’s great to be here now. That’s the beginning. I get to shake all that out. That was not all me. That was a little bit of taste of me. I’m ready to show the full package.”

Mariscal on what he wants next

“I definitely want to go to ’45. I do pack a punch at ’45. I know I do at ’55. I did take this fight on 10 days’ notice, but I was ready for it. I do want to get with a great nutritionist at the (UFC Performance Institute) and even see if I could touch bantamweight – be a guy to fight at three different weight classes and have some fun. … I just was steady, focused on this fight. I even started looking at the roster at ’55 – which one could be a good partner to go out there and dance. But at ’45, I definitely want to go out there and try some of those guys.”

To hear more from Mariscal, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 5.

