Chennedy Carter drops 35 in loss to Storm, becomes youngest player in WNBA with 30+ points in a game

Big things were expected of Chennedy Carter when she was selected No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2020 WNBA draft. It didn’t take her long to deliver on that promise.

Carter dropped 35 points in a 93-92 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday. With the performance, Carter, 21, became the youngest player in WNBA history to drop 30+ points in a game, according to ESPN.

Carter also broke a Dream franchise record for most points scored by a rookie.

35 PTS (11-17 FGM) | 7 AST | 2 STL



👏 With 35 points tonight, @ChennedyCarter broke the @AtlantaDream franchise record for most points scored in a game by a rookie. Previous was @angel_35 with 34 points on 08/20/2009 👏#WatchMeWork pic.twitter.com/U2FRLfvddp — WNBA (@WNBA) August 7, 2020

Carter went 11 of 17 from the field, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. She also hit all 10 of her free-throw attempts and dished out 7 assists in the loss. While Carter led all players in scoring, the Dream couldn’t handle Breanna Stewart and the Storm. Stewart led Seattle with 27 points.

With the win, the Storm move to 5-1. The Dream are now 2-4 following the loss.

Chennedy Carter off to strong start with Dream

The Dream have gotten off to a sluggish start this season, but Carter looks like the real deal. Through 6 games, Carter is averaging 20.3 points and 4.5 assists. The rookie seems to be heating up now that she has a few games under her belt. During Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Mercury, Carter dropped 26 points.

Carter’s teammate, Renee Montgomery, was impressive with what she was from Carter on Thursday.

Chennedy Carter is a problem! Sheeesh. ROY @ChennedyCarter 🔥🔥🔥 — Renee Montgomery (@itsreneem_) August 7, 2020

Montgomery, 33, decided to sit out the 2020 WNBA season to fight racial and social injustice off the court.

Following Thursday’s loss, Carter will look to follow up her record-setting performance when the Dream take on the Dallas Wings on Saturday.

More from Yahoo Sports: