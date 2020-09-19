Chennai: Hydrogen Balloons Explode at Birthday Party for PM Modi

In an accident, scores of hydrogen balloons exploded on BJP cadre in Chennai when they were celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

In a video caught on camera, a group of cadre can be seen posing for a picture, with one man wearing a large heavy garland, with crackers being heard in the background. A woman walks into the frame and as she and other workers try to work the balloons which were to be released in the air as part of the celebrations, the balloons explode. A spark from the firecrackers which were being burst simultaneously is said to have set it off.

Freak accident caught on camera.

Helium balloons explode in Chennai while BJP cadres were celebrating PM Modi's birthday.



Fortunately, the BJP workers escaped with minor burn injuries. pic.twitter.com/GQeJcO0R0l





— Shilpa Nair (@NairShilpa1308) September 18, 2020

According to the New Indian Express, the group had decided to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday on Friday (the PM’s birthday was on Thursday) at Padi in Chennai. The gathering, according to the report, was led by a BJP farmer association functionary.

Around 100 people are reported to have gathered for the event in Padi, and according to reports, the garlanded man was BJP Farmers Wing Vice-president Muthuraman.

All those hurt, reported to be 12 people, reportedly suffered minor injuries. They were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital after the incident.

A case has been booked by the Korattur police as the gathering did not have permission.

“The people were holding hundreds of balloons filled with hydrogen gas. They were planning to release 2000 balloons into the air but did not get permission from the police,” Porkodi, Inspector of Korattur police station told TNIE.

Muthuraman was admitted to a private hospital with burn injuries, according to the report. The Inspector told the newspaper that a spark from the cracker hit one balloon and set off all the balloons.

Though the Prime Minister had tweeted asking that what he wants for his birthday was for people to use masks and wear them properly, to follow social distancing and avoid crowded spaces, this group did not heed any of the instructions. Hardly anyone was seen wearing a mask and following physical distancing protocols.

. Read more on India by The Quint.BMC Files Affidavit, Says Kangana 'Suppressed True Facts'Chennai: Hydrogen Balloons Explode at Birthday Party for PM Modi . Read more on India by The Quint.