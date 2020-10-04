Chennai Congress leader continues fast over women's safety for third day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 (ANI): South Chennai district Congress General Secretary Jothiponnambalam on Sunday continued his fast over women's safety on the third day.

He had started fasting on Gandhi Jayanti at 5 pm.

Speaking to ANI he said, "Gandhi Ji followed non-violence so I am also following in his footsteps to express my view over atrocities on Dalit women."

"The Uttar Pradesh government has failed to protect people and the recent Hathras incident reflects the government's inability to ensure the safety of Dalit women," he said.

"The way Gandhi Ji followed non-violence so I am also following the same way to express my view over the atrocities against women," he added.

Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the family of the victim and said the party's fight will continue till justice is delivered.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

