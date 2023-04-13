Chemotherapy Drugs Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecasts, 2027

Company Logo

The global chemotherapy drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The market is estimated to register growth at a remarkable CAGR forecast during 2022-2027 owing to increasing prevalence of different cancer types and increasing pharmaceutical trials for chemotherapy drugs.



The chemotherapy drugs market is slated to witness prosperity owing to factors such as the growing prevalence of various cancer coupled with the increasing number of risk factors associated with cancer development, increasing pharmaceutical trials for chemotherapy drugs, and the growing focus on improving the safety and efficacy of chemotherapy drugs are further expected to result in the appreciable revenue growth in the chemotherapy drugs market during the forecast period (2022-2027).



Chemotherapy Drugs Market Dynamics:



The rising prevalence of different cancer types such as breast cancer, lung cancer, blood cancer, and others turns out to be the major factor for accelerating the chemotherapy drugs market. For instance, according to the data cited by the World Health Organization 2022, worldwide around 2.26 million cases of breast, 2.21 million cases of lung, 1.93 million cases of colon and rectum, 1.41 million cases of prostate, and 1.09 million cases of stomach cancer were reported in 2020.

Also, as per the Global Cancer Observatory 2021 data, globally around 544,352 cases of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and 83,087 cases of Hodgkin lymphoma were reported in 2020. As per the same source globally around 474,519 leukemia cases and nearly 176,404 cases of multiple myeloma were reported in 2020. Chemotherapy drugs belonging to different drug classes such as alkylating agents, antimetabolites, anti-tumor antibiotics, and others are widely utilized in the treatment and management of different cancer.



Another key factor responsible for the growth of the chemotherapy drugs market is the continuous rise in the risk factors associated with the development of cancers including tobacco consumption, smoking, family history, previous cancer treatment, and others. According to WHO 2022, it was recorded that around 22.3% of the global population was involved in tobacco consumption.

Tobacco-based products such as cigarettes and cigars are one of the major risk factors for cancers. The increasing rate of the smoking population in multiple countries around the world increases the overall burden of cancer development. For instance, as per the Nanny State Index (NSI) 2021, the rate of people smoking in Austria was 26.40% in 2020. As per the data reported by Foundation for a Smoke-Free World 2022, there were 20.4 million adult smokers in Brazil in 2019.



The increasing number of approval and launches for chemotherapy drugs is going to be beneficial for the growth of the chemotherapy drugs market. For example, in April 2022, BDR Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of an anti-cancer drug named Furmecil for the treatment of gastric cancer.



However, side-effects associated with chemotherapy drugs and the occurrence of drug resistance in chemotherapy may act as restraining factors to the chemotherapy drugs market growth.



The chemotherapy drugs market reported a short period of restraint in the market growth due to the implementation of the lockdown as a necessary step to stop the spread of COVID-19 infection. Owing to the shortage of raw materials, R&D and manufacturing of chemotherapy drugs were affected.

The import and export of chemotherapy drugs were also hampered due to border closures. Also, the oncology departments in hospitals and various oncology-based clinics were closed down due to shifted primary focus on treating patients suffering from COVID- 19 which in turn led to the decline in diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients, ultimately slowing the chemotherapy drugs market growth for a while.

However, with the resumption of activities across industries including the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, there has been a rising demand for chemotherapy drugs during the forecast period from 2022-2027.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Chemotherapy Drugs Report Introduction



2. Chemotherapy Drugs Market Executive Summary

2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2. Market at Glance

2.3. Competitive Assessment



3. Chemotherapy Drugs Key Factors Analysis

3.1. Chemotherapy Drugs Market Drivers

3.1.1. Rising prevalence of various cancer

3.1.2. Increasing risk factors for cancer

3.1.3. Increasing pharmaceutical trials for chemotherapy drugs

3.2. Chemotherapy Drugs Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1. Side effects associated with chemotherapy

3.2.2. Drug Resistance in chemotherapy

3.3. Chemotherapy Drugs Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Advances in lipid-based nanoparticles for cancer chemotherapy

3.3.2. Exploring the effect of chemotherapy drugs on immune system disorders



4. Chemotherapy Drugs Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.3. Threat of New Entrants

5.4. Threat of Substitutes

5.5. Competitive Rivalry



5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Chemotherapy Drugs Market



6. Chemotherapy Drugs Market Layout

6.1. By Drug Class

6.1.1. Alkylating Agents

6.1.2. Mitotic Inhibitors

6.1.3. Antimetabolites

6.1.4. Topoisomerase Inhibitors

6.1.5. Others

6.2. By Indication

6.2.1. Lung Cancer

6.2.2. Breast Cancer

6.2.3. Prostate Cancer

6.2.4. Colorectal Cancer

6.2.5. Others

6.3. By Route of Administration

6.3.1. Oral

6.3.2. Parenteral

6.4. By Geography



7. Chemotherapy Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles

7.1. Company Overview

7.2. Company Snapshot

7.3. Financial Overview

7.4. Product Listing

7.5. Entropy

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Celgene Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen

Loxo Oncology Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Astellas Pharma Inc.

GLS Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

TAIHO PHARMA CANADA, INC.

Beta Drugs

Ipsen Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma

