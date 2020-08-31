Chemicals Global Industry Almanac 2015-2024

Summary Global Chemicals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2015-19, and forecast to 2024).

The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

- The chemicals market consists of speciality chemicals, commodity chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and other chemicals (which include products such as pharmaceutical chemicals).

- Market values are taken at producer selling price (PSP).

- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2019 annual average exchange rate.

- Figures presented in this report are calculated applying the "middle path" scenario - this is based on the current situation in countries where the epidemic burst first, like China as a model countries and the announcements made by governments, stating that the abnormal situation may last up to six months.

- The assumption has been made that after this time the economy will gradually go back to the levels recorded before the pandemics by the end of the year.It is also assumed that there is no widespread economic crisis as seen back in 2008 due to announced pay-outs across countries.

- At the moment of preparation of this report in June 2020 the economic implications of the lock downs of many economics are still very difficult to predict as there is no indication how long the pandemics could last, the number of sectors forced to stay closed and the scale of the governmental’ aid involved.At the same time the weight of the pandemic seriousness is applied on the individual countries in this report based on death to population ratio recorded in countries.

- The global chemicals market had total revenues of $4,403.6bn in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% between 2015 and 2019.

- The commodity chemicals segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2019, with total revenues of $2,238.1bn, equivalent to 50.8% of the market’s overall value.

- For many global markets, the global oil price collapse in 2015 led to lower sale prices of related chemicals, the effects of which lasted throughout 2016.Rising oil prices helped drive stronger growth in the chemicals market the following year.



- What was the size of the global chemicals market by value in 2019?

- What will be the size of the global chemicals market in 2024?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global chemicals market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global chemicals market?

