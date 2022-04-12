Chemical weapons attack in Mariupol would be ‘callous escalation’ of war, says UK

An armoured vehicle of pro-Russian troops in Mariupol (REUTERS)

An alleged chemical weapons attack by Russian forces fighting in the besieged city of Mariupol would - if confirmed as true - be a “callous escalation” of the war in Ukraine, Britain warned on Tuesday.

The UK and allies are urgently seeking to clarify whether the claims of such an incident are true.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted: “Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details.

“Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account.”

She spoke out after fighters with Ukraine’s Azov regiment, fiercely resisting Vladimir Putin’s attempts to seize the port city, claimed Russian troops had “used a poisonous substance of unknown origin against Ukrainian forces and civilians”.

They gave no evidence to back up the claim and civic chiefs stressed it had not been confirmed and they were waiting for more information.

In Washington, US defence department spokesman John Kirby said: “We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Ukrainian forces denied they had surrendered Mariupol, with fighting reportedly ongoing around the port and steelworks in recent days.