My Chemical Romance x HipDot Restock Wildly Popular Makeup Collab

By popular demand, Los Angeles beauty brand HipDot is bringing back its My Chemical Romance three-piece makeup collaboration. Inspired by the rock band's album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, the collection features a nine-pan eyeshadow palette, a double-ended liquid eyeliner and a double-ended brush. The restock also features a new set of collectible, limited-edition pins.

The Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge Palette is packed with highly pigmented purple, red, black, gray, brown and silver shades. The My Chemical Romance Double-Ended Liquid Eyeliner comes with a bleed-proof and budge-proof formula that allows you to create a precise winged liner look. Finally, the My Chemical Romance Double-Ended Retractable Eyeshadow Brush is made out of high-quality synthetic fiber.

The My Chemical Romance x HipDot collection ranges from $12 to $64 USD, and is now available via HipDot’s website.