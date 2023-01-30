Chemical Pulp Is Estimated To Surpass A US$ 19.5 Billion Valuation By The End Of 2033: Fact.MR Report

The Chemical Pulp Market Is Estimated To Grow At A Significant Speed Owing To Rising Consumption Of Paper In The Corporate And Educational Sectors

Rockville, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest data provided by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global chemical pulp market is estimated to reach US$ 19.5 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2033.

The global market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of tissue products and paperboard packaging. Chemical pulp is commonly used in the manufacturing of paper boards. Chemical pulp is applied at a significant rate in the production of nano cellulose. Further, specialty pulps are also used in the textile industry and help in the manufacturing of hygiene products.

Report Attributes

             Details

Historical Data

2023 - 2032

Value Projection (2032)

   US$ 19.5 Billion

Growth Rate (2022-2032)

7.4 % CAGR

No. of Pages

170 pages

No. of Tables

25 Tables

No. of Figures

132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global chemical pulp market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.

  • The market is valued at US$ 9.5 billion in the year 2023.

  • Sales of chemical pulp are estimated to reach a value of US$ 19.5 billion by the end of 2033.

  • Demand for chemical pulp in Germany is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

  • The market Canada is projected to progress at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2033.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global chemical pulp market are incorporating various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to generate lucrative opportunities over the coming years.

For instance,

  • In September 2019, a 50% share of Shell Saudi Arabia (Refining) Limited was acquired by Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) in the SASREF joint venture. This step has been taken in Jubail Industrial City, which is in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Key Companies Profiled

  • AkzoNobel NV

  • BASF SE

  • Solvay SA

  • Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

  • Dow Chemical Co

  • Kemira Oyj

  • ERCO Worldwide

  • Nalco Holding Co

  • Winning Strategy

Segmentation of Chemical Pulp Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Brown Pulp

    • White Pulp

  • By Application :

    • Writing Paper

    • Printing Paper

    • Industrial & Technical Paper

    • Offset Paper

    • Packaging Paper

    • Paper Boards

    • Kraft Paper

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chemical pulp market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (brown pulp, white pulp) and application (writing paper, printing paper, industrial & technical paper, offset paper, packaging paper, paper boards, kraft paper, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market: Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market is set to reach US$ 33.4 billion by 2032. United States is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2032

Fluff Pulp Market: The global fluff pulp market is estimated at US$ 8.8 billion in 2022, with global fluff pulp sales forecasted to cross US$ 16.7 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2032.

Softwood Pulp Market: Softwood Pulp Market is expected to increase at 7.2% CAGR during 2022-2032. By source, bale is projected to account for around 68% of the market share.

Aircraft Cleaning Chemical Market: Global aircraft cleaning chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019 – 2029 and the market is expected to surpass US$ 2.1 Billion by 2029 end.

