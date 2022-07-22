Chemical as a Service Market Size to Reach USD 15,581 Million by 2030 Propelled By Growing Awareness towards Chemical Sustainability Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Chemical as a Service Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Chemical as a Service Market size accounted for USD 8,101 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach the value of USD 15,581 Million by 2030.

Our worldwide chemical as a service industry analysis suggests that the increasing number of accidents in chemical facilities is favoring a substantial growth in the coming years. According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) most recent estimates, deaths from hazardous chemical exposure increased by 29% in 2019 compared to 2016. The same estimates say that two million people died as a result of hazardous chemical exposure in 2019, up from 1.56 million in 2016.

Hazardous chemicals can be found in the air, consumer products, the workplace, water, and soil. They can cause a variety of diseases, such as mental, behavioral, and neurological disorders, cataracts, and asthma.

The increasing adoption of chemical management services is one of the primary trends in the chemical as a service market (CaaS). In addition, the chemical as service market revenue is driven by the increasing public awareness regarding the industry benefits.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3034

Market

Chemical as a Service Market

Market Size 2021

USD 8,101 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 15,581 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

7.8%

 

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

 

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By End-User Industry, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE, CSC JÄKLECHEMIE GmbH & Co. KG, Diversey Holdings Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Haas TCM, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hidrotecnik, Polikem, PPG Industries, Quaker Chemical, Safechem Europe Gmbh, and Sphera.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation


COVID-19 Impact on Global Chemical as a Services Market

The coronavirus outbreak has hampered the growth of the chemical as a service industry due to the lockdown measures in maximum countries, travel restrictions, raw material shortages, and delays in the manufacturing and production of numerous chemicals. The market experienced a decline in growth in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to the high demand for surfactants, surface disinfectants, and cleaning chemicals, the market has not experienced a significant downturn in 2020. Therefore, the overall impact on chemical as a service was moderate and it was stabilized quickly in few months as compared to other industries.

Chemical as a Services Market Dynamics

One of the major applications of chemical as a service industry is to reduce the cost, waste, and emissions of chemicals. This factor is certainly boosting the chemical as a service market share. The chemical industry is focusing on three sustainability practices in response to increasing pressure to promote sustainable business models: (1) reducing GHG emissions, (2) limiting plastic waste, and (3) using more sustainable raw materials such as biobased feedstocks. The ongoing transition of the chemical industry to more sustainable practices includes technological and legal risks. Involved parties can reduce risk while developing a sustainability tailored approach to each company's specific situation by carefully considering all three measures and their challenges.

Our chemical as a service market forecast suggests that the surging application of chemical leasing services is one of the top trends that will bolster the industry's growth. Chemical leasing is a business-oriented model that lines up the interests of the chemical manufacturer and the chemical user by compensating for chemical service rather than chemical volume sold and used. The chemical as a service is a novel business model. As a result, only a few companies provide these services on a global scale. According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), approximately 100 companies worldwide have integrated chemical leasing into their business strategies.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/chemical-as-a-service-market

Additionally, a growing focus on reducing hazardous chemical disposal is also anticipated to drive the market with profitable opportunities. Because of the unique physical and chemical properties of chemicals, hazardous events that result in casualties, property losses, and equipment damage occur frequently at various stages of their production and use. More than 80% of chemicals in China are classified as hazardous. As a result, the application of chemical as a service is found to be beneficial as well as life and cost-saving.

Worldwide Chemical as Service Market Segmentation

The global chemical as a service market has been segmented into end-user, and region. The end-user segment is further split into water treatment & purification, agriculture & fertilizer, metal parts cleaning, paint & coatings, industrial gases, industrial cleaning, and others. Out of these, industrial cleaning accounted for a considerable market share in 2021, while the agriculture & fertilizer segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years from 2022 to 2030.

Chemical as a Services Market Regional Overview

The global chemical as a service market regional outlook is given as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to gain a substantial growth rate during the forecasted timeframe from 2022 to 2030. The growing population, increasing adoption of chemical leasing services, and growing usage of chemical products in construction, manufacturing, and consumer goods are some of the leading aspects that are fueling the Asia-Pacific chemical as a service market growth. However, North America region dominated the market with the majority of the share in 2021.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3034

Chemical as Services Market Players

Some chemical as a services companies covered globally includes BASF SE, CSC JÄKLECHEMIE GmbH & Co. KG, Diversey Holdings Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Haas TCM, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hidrotecnik, Polikem, PPG Industries, Quaker Chemical, Safechem Europe Gmbh, and Sphera.

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries:

The Global Zinc Chemicals Market accounted for USD 9,962 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15,935 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Chemical Licensing Market accounted for USD 12,781 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19,721 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Production Chemicals Market accounted for USD 6,189 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10,201 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin