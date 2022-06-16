Chemical Licensing Market to Reach US$ 19,721 Mn by 2030 Predicted By Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Chemical Licensing Market accounted for US$ 12,781 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 19,721 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

In the early days of the chemical sector, market leaders used patent protection and confidentiality to keep competitors at bay. The role of patent rights changed in less concentrated postwar markets. Licensing is also used by chemical producers to generate revenue from process improvement in bulk organic chemicals and petrochemicals. The growing significance of technology licensing is strongly connected to the arrival of a new class of specialized process design and manufacturing firms that have played an important role in the development and dissemination of process innovations. As a result, they have helped to lower entry barriers and increase competition in the marketplace.

Chemical licensing is a subset of intellectual property licensing in which industrial end-users own the rights to use a specific chemical. The chemical licensing market includes the licensing of technology used in the manufacture of C1–C4 derivative products as well as some aromatic derivatives. Licenses are most commonly used in the chemical and petrochemical process industries. The changes are accompanied by widespread licensing of chemical processing technologies, which is associated with massive expansion. Chemical registration is becoming increasingly important as a new class of companies that specialize in process engineering and manufacturing emerge, playing an important role in the development and distribution of process innovations. Growing demand for petrochemicals from developing economies, coupled with stringent environmental regulations, is propelling the market growth.

Report Coverage:

Market

Chemical Licensing Market

Market Size 2021

US$ 12,781 Mn

Market Forecast 2030

US$ 19,721 Mn

CAGR

5.1% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Type, By End-User, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Johnson Matthey, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo, Shell,
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company,
Exxon Mobil Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Nova Chemicals Corporation,
Sumitomo Chemical, LyondellBase, and Sinopec.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Chemical Licensing Market Growth Aspects

Crude oil price disruptions and increased demand for chemical derivatives are driving demand for a wide range of technologies. Population increase, manufacturing sector expansion, and increased regulatory standards in the petroleum and chemical industries are all expected to drive the growth of the chemical licensing market. Chemical technology licenses ensure that the technologies used in manufacturing are environmentally friendly and long-lasting. This license ensures that the production industry's technologies are both cost-effective and environmentally sustainable. These licenses are required for oil and gas reprocessing, as well as chemical production in all industry verticals.

The chemical licensing market is being driven by a high proportion of petrochemical and chemical manufacturing industries globally, increased oil exploration and production operations, and rising demand for new industries. On the other hand, increased environmental awareness and stricter regulatory policies are expected to drive the market in the near future. Tight federal regulations in some countries, as well as rising demand for a broader range of downstream industries, are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the chemical licensing market during the forecast period. Aside from that, chemical licensing adoption is currently very limited, and the high cost of licensing technologies has become a significant market restraint.

In the Pharmaceutical Industry, Licensing is becoming more popular

Even though developing new drugs is becoming more expensive and necessitates facilities and efficient resources, licensing collaborations are becoming a more attractive proposition for many global pharmaceutical industries. These licensing options help companies offset R&D investments while avoiding time-consuming technology and innovation processes. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India is the world's largest manufacturer of generic drugs. More than half of the world's demand for vaccines is met by the Indian pharmaceutical industry. As a result, the forecast period will see an increase in the use of licensing.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global chemical licensing market. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecasting timeframe due to rapid industrialization, supportive government subsidiaries, rising investment in R&D activities, and increased knowledge regarding the importance of chemical licensing. Furthermore, due to the high refinery capacities in countries such as of South Korea, India, China, and Japan, and the subsequent need for innovative, and environment friendly chemical production technologies, the penetration of chemical licensing in the oil & gas end-use market is expected to increase at a higher CAGR in Asia-Pacific.

Furthermore, due to the increasing number of manufacturing and production facilities, the North American region is expected to see profitable growth in the chemical licensing market.

Market Segmentation

The global chemical licensing market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, and end-user. Based on the type, the market is divided into C1 derivatives, C2 derivatives, C3 derivatives, and C4 derivatives. Based on end-user, the market split into oil & gas, chemical, and others.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the chemical licensing industry are Johnson Matthey, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo, Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Lyondell Base, and Sinopec.

Browse More Chemicals and Materials Industry Reports

The Global Production Chemicals Market accounted for US$ 6,189 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 10,201 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Refractory Bricks Market accounted US$ 20,571.6 Mn in 2020 by recording significant CAGR of 5.9% during the analysis period of 2021 to 2028.

