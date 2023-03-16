Mighty Potter (C) - Cheltenham Turners Novices’ Hurdle 2023 runners and riders: A horse-by-horse guide - PA/Lorraine O'Sullivan

The Turners Novices’ Chase is a Grade 1 novice chase that starts day three of the Cheltenham Festival and is run over a trip just short of two and a half miles on the New Course.

This race was added to the Festival programme in 2011 and Willie Mullins has already racked up four victories, with Sir Des Champs (2012), Vautour (2015), Black Hercules (2016) and Yorkhill (2017).

Vautour’s win under Ruby Walsh in 2015 rates as one of the great modern-day displays from any novice over fences at the Cheltenham Festival.

This year’s renewal will seemingly focus on Gordon Elliott’s Mighty Potter, unbeaten over fences and winner of back-to-back Grade 1 races in Ireland either side of Christmas on his way to this test. Home hopes could rest with the likes of Stage Star for Paul Nicholls and Balco Coastal for Nicky Henderson.

This race has been dominated by Irish horses, who have won nine of the 12 editions. Jonjo O'Neill (Taquin du Seuil, 2014), Philip Hobbs (Defi Du Seuil, 2019) and Nicky Henderson (Chantry House, 2021) are the only UK-based trainers to saddle winners. Gordon Elliott (Shattered Love, 2018 and Samcro, 2020) is the only trainer other than Mullins to have won the race more than once.

When does the Turners Novices’ Chase take place?

The Turners Novices' Chase takes place at 1.30pm on Thursday March 16 and is the first race on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

Turners Novices’ Chase runners and riders

1 Appreciate It – P Townend (T: Willie Mullins) 3/1 (**)

Favourite for last month’s Irish Arkle but could do no better than third. Has perhaps come to chasing too late in his career and younger rivals are preferred.

2 Balco Coastal – Nico de Boinville (T: Nicky Henderson) 14/1 (**)

Won a Kempton handicap over 2m 4½f on soft ground at Christmas off 133 and second in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown since. That was a career-best – another may be needed now.

5 James Du Berlais – D A Jacob (T: Willie Mullins) 28/1 (**)

Easy winner of a Fairyhouse beginners’ chase on New Year’s Day but trailed in last of six as Mighty Potter put on a clinic at Leopardstown last month. Rebound needed.

6 Mighty Potter – Davy Russell (T: Gordon Elliott) 8/11 (*****)

Has looked immaculate in winning three chases this season in Ireland, two at Grade 1 level. Fluent jumper sets a high bar and will take some halting.

7 Notlongtillmay – Adam Wedge (T: Laura Morgan) 40/1 (*)

Three from three over fences for his training, winning the last two easily at Musselburgh, but is entering a different realm now and has about 20lb to find on Mighty Potter.

8 Stage Star – Harry Cobden (T: Paul Nicholls) 8/1 (***)

Has won 3-4 over fences for Britain’s champion trainer but the lone defeat came in a weak Grade 2 contest. Won a handicap here off 142 in January and could have more in him.

9 Unexpected Party – Harry Skelton (T: Dan Skelton) 125/1 (*)

Some solid form in defeat this season but comes up a long way shy on ratings and, no matter how it’s dressed up, has yet to win in this discipline.

Why is the Turners Novices’ Chase important?

One of the three Grade 1 novice chases at the Cheltenham Festival, the Turners Novices' Chase is potentially revealing in terms of where these young horses will be aiming when they graduate into open company as it offers an intermediate test of stamina.

What happened in the Turners Novices’ Chase last year?

Just four runners – none of them from the UK – turned up last year as heavyweight duo Galopin Des Champs and Bob Olinger scared off the opposition. Galopin Des Champs pressed on in the home straight and had the race in the bag until he pecked on landing after jumping the final fence and fell, leaving Bob Olinger to pick up the pieces and win for Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead.

Which horses lead the Turners Novices' Chase ante-post betting?

Mighty Potter is 5/4 favourite for Elliott after impressing in his Grade 1 wins in Ireland this season, latterly at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival in February when he powered up the home straight for a decisive win. He’s a big, scopey sort and really jumps his fences well.

Stage Star at 10/1 is the shortest-priced UK runner in the betting and while his form has been decent this season, he may do well to lower the colours of the strong raiding party.

Who should I bet on in the Turners Novices' Chase?

Mighty Potter hasn’t put a foot wrong over fences and is going to be hard to topple in this race on form. Some have worries over quicker ground but the latest weather is sure to ease any concern on that front. He looks one for favourite backers.

