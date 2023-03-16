Blazing Khal and Philip Byrnes (right) race away - Cheltenham Stayers’ Hurdle 2023 runners and riders: A horse-by-horse guide - Getty Images/Pat Healy

The Stayers’ Hurdle is the feature race on day three of the Cheltenham Festival. It is a three-mile test of stamina over the New Course that will expose any chinks in the armour of contenders that lack the staying power to get up the famous hill finish.

First run in 1912, the race has been part of the Cheltenham fabric in its current guise since 1972.

Inglis Drever (2005, 2007 & 2008) became the first three-time winner of the race for Howard Johnson but his record didn’t stand for long as the mighty Big Buck’s eclipsed him when winning four in a row from 2009 to 2012 for Paul Nicholls and Ruby Walsh in the famous colours of the late Andy Stewart.

Popular winners since include Thistlecrack for Colin Tizzard in 2016 and Paisley Park for Emma Lavelle in 2019.

The last two renewals have gone to Gavin Cromwell’s Flooring Porter under clever front-running rides from Danny Mullins and his syndicate of owners have lit up Cheltenham in their moments of glory.

The eight-year-old is back to defend the crown in 2023 but hasn’t won since last year’s Festival. Fellow Irish raiders Blazing Khal, Teahupoo and Home By The Lee are aiming to take his crown, while Nicky Henderson’s mare Maries Rock is a possible contender for the home team and French hopes of Cheltenham glory are resting on Gold Tweet, winner of the Cleeve Hurdle on Trials Day in January.

When does the Stayers’ Hurdle take place?

The Stayers’ Hurdle takes place at 3.30pm on Thursday March 16 and is the feature race on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

Stayers' Hurdle: the runners and riders

Final declarations are on Tuesday

(Odds ratings out of five in brackets)

1 Ashdale Bob – Jockey tbc (T: Jessica Harrington) 16/1 (**)

Lacks the class of some of these and not certain to stay three miles, but second behind Home By The Lee in Grade 1 company at Christmas and could play for a place.

2 Asterion Forlong – Jockey tbc (T: Willie Mullins) 33/1 (*)

Has proved frustrating over fences despite clearly being a talent. Returns to hurdles for the first time since finishing fourth in the 2020 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Win would be a great feat for Mullins.

3 Blazing Khal – Phillip Byrnes (T: Charles Byrne) 11/4 (*****)

Off for 428 days before his decisive Boyne Hurdle win at Navan last month. A massive player if he’s in the same mood but trainer has been cautious since. Is 2-2 at Cheltenham.

4 Dasher Drasher – Rex Dingle (T: Jeremy Scott) 25/1 (***)

Likeable and versatile sort who has two course seconds this year, in the Relkeel Hurdle here on New Year's Day and the Cleeve Hurdle over this trip behind Gold Tweet. Won’t fold without a scrap.

5 Flooring Porter – Jockey tbc (T: Gavin Cromwell) 5/1 (***)

Frontrunning winner of this for the past two years but without a win since the latter of those victories. Would be no shock if he comes back to life here though.

6 Home By The Lee – Jockey tbc (T: Joseph O’Brien) 5/1 (***)

Only seventh in this contest last spring but much improved in Ireland this season and won the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle over this trip at Leopardstown. A danger to all based on that.

7 Klassical Dream – Jockey tbc (T: Willie Mullins 9/1 (***)

Won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2019. Lightly raced in recent seasons but within a neck of Teahupoo in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle in December and typically goes very well when fresh.

8 Paisley Park – Aidan Coleman (T: Emma Lavelle) 14/1 (**)

Won this in 2019 and has dined at the top table in stayers’ races ever since. Very consistent but getting no younger and third in the Cleeve Hurdle suggests he is vulnerable.

9 Sharjah – Jockey tbc (T: Willie Mullins) 25/1 (*)

Collector of Grade 1 wins over two miles throughout his career despite lacking star status. Has lost some spark seemingly and this trip is a complete step into the unknown.

10 Sire du Berlais – Jockey tbc (T: Gordon Elliott) 80/1 (**)

Eleven-year-old veteran won the Pertemps Final over course and distance in 2019 and 2020 and was second to Flooring Porter in this in 2021. Routinely beaten by several of these rivals lately, however.

11 Teahupoo – Jockey tbc (T: Gordon Elliott) 7/2 (***)

Got the better of Klassical Dream in December when stepping up to 2m 3½f in the Grade 1 Hatton’s Grace Hurdle and added a facile win in Grade 2 at this trip in January. Poor on only Cheltenham start.

12 Gold Tweet – Johnny Charron (T: Gab Leenders) 10/1 (***)

The French raider got past Dashel Drasher to win the Cleeve Hurdle over course and distance on Trials Day and connections have paid a supplementary fee for a crack at this tougher race.

13 Henri La Farceur – Felix De Giles (T: Hugo Merienne) 20/1 (**)

Grade 2 winner over 2m 5½f at Auteuil in December. Hard to quantify his chance but appears likely to come up short in a strong renewal of this race.

French to conquer with Gold Tweet

By Marcus Armytage

French involvement in the Cheltenham Festival is everywhere and nowhere; seven of the nine runners in Thursday's Ryanair Chase were bred there, along with five of the 11 in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle. But, after a hiatus of a few years, two young French trainers have realised that there is a bit of fun to be had if you do not sell them all.

After all, Francois Doumen, now 82, made the cross-Channel raid an art form, winning the 1994 Gold Cup with The Fellow, and a new generation, headed by Gabriel Leenders, can start the process of adding some je ne sais quoi to the meeting by winning the Stayers' with Gold Tweet.

Indeed, both French runners, his compatriot Henri Le Farceur too, are players in the hurdle, where stamina trumps speed. Gold Tweet and his veteran jockey, Johnny Charron, who won the Grand Steeple de Paris last year, won the Cleeve Hurdle on trials day in January and the old Army adage, time spent in reconnaissance is seldom wasted, springs to mind.

Gold Tweet, more of a chaser in France than a hurdler, was very free in the Cleeve but came through to beat Dashel Drasher, a fair performer on soft ground, by three lengths. A stronger pace, which he is almost certain to get here, should help. Hugo Merrienne’s Henri Le Farceur, who Felix de Giles returns home to ride, appears to have a bit to find on ratings but will enjoy the soft ground.

Ironically, Leenders may have scuppered his own chances here by selling Teahupoo, with whom he won a race at Auteuil, just over two years ago to Gordon Elliott. Too slow for last year’s Champion Hurdle, he may have found his metier over a trip and, though he did not beat a lot at Gowran last time, he appeared to stay the trip well and you could not argue that it was not impressive.

He looked a picture out with Gordon Elliott’s string of 35 horses in the centre of the course on Wednesday morning from my grandstand seat on Dunboyne, an eight-year-old who should go well for Elliott in the Kim Muir. The wetter the better for Teahupoo, so he appears to be the one Gold Tweet has to beat. A bit like Teahupoo, Shishkin looked a new horse when Nicky Henderson stepped him up to 2½ miles at Ascot.

Last year he had a hard race at Ascot against Energumene, bombed out after a mile in the Champion Chase, could not go the pace in the Tingle Creek, after which he needed a wind operation. If his win in the Ascot Chase felt like some sort of redemption, he can complete that in the Ryanair Chase, a race which looks designed for him. Fury Road is probably his biggest threat but Jamie Snowden’s Ga Law is an interesting each-way shot.

He won the Paddy Power Gold Cup here in November and was coming through to win at Doncaster recently when falling at the last. Surpassing Cheltenham golden hour on Tuesday when the sheer brilliance of Constitution Hill was matched, if not trumped, by the raw emotion of Honeysuckle’s victory 40 minutes later, will take some doing, but half of Ireland are coming over for the Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Novice Hurdle and should any of his father Henry’s quintet of runners Magical Zoe, Foxy Girl, Belle The Lioness, Still Ciel or Ladybank win it, the grandstand roof will be raised once more.

On all known evidence they have Henderson’s unbeaten Luccia to get past, but when something is written in the stars it does not matter what is in the form book.