Cheltenham rapper Keanan named as Gay Times' rising star

A young rapper who challenges stereotypes has been recognised as a rising star by Gay Times magazine.

Keanan, 24, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, has found success on TikTok where he raps about his sexuality and rural lifestyle.

He said: "It's who I am. I want to be a role model to other people. I want everyone to feel like they can be themselves."

The rapper will perform live, opening the Gay Times Honours event on Friday.

"I literally live in a small town and a big brand like that has invited me to perform.

"I just think it's mind-blowing, I think that's crazy," Keanan said.

Keanan's freestyle to Only You Freestyle by Drake and Headie One, where he raps about his sexuality, has been viewed more than 1.2m times on social media.

"The way I was discussing my sexuality, I did it in a unique way, it was more a sense of this is who I am, unapologetic. People respected it," he explained.

He added: "LGBTQI is a big thing for me, especially as a gay rapper in the UK, it's new ground that's being covered.

The rapper said when he first experienced negative reactions to his music, "it highlighted for me how much it was needed and how much people needed a role model".

"I'm happy to be that person."

Gay Times, a magazine for the LGBTQ+ community that claims to have a monthly reach of 28 million readers, added Keanan to the 2022 honours list, after following his journey, including the release of his EP Exhibit Green and a performance at Black Pride.

"They way they described it to me was I'm everything they needed right now.

"It feels really nice that someone of that level wants to back me so much," he said.

'Motivation'

But the artist, who said "there's not much going on" in Cheltenham, said it was not only the gay community he represented.

"People around me, who are small town musicians and feel like they are not achieving anything, it's given them a lot of motivation watching my journey."

The Gay Times Honours, which "recognise individuals and organisations that have a profound impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ people" take place in London on 25 November.

