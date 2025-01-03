Cheltenham’s League Two clash with Walsall postponed as icy weather takes hold

Cheltenham’s clash with League Two leaders Walsall has been postponed because of a frozen pitch as the UK braces itself for an icy blast over the weekend.

Saturday’s scheduled game at the EV Charger Points Stadium was called off on Friday afternoon after an inspection with temperatures set to plummet overnight.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Tomorrow’s Sky Bet League Two fixture with Walsall at the EV Charger Points Stadium has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“A match official appointed by the EFL carried out a pitch inspection at 1.30pm this afternoon and the decision was made to postpone the fixture.

“The frost covers have been on the playing surface since yesterday morning but with overnight temperatures due to drop below freezing once again, it was deemed the pitch will not be playable in time for tomorrow’s scheduled kick-off.”

Meanwhile, Saturday’s race meeting at Newcastle has been abandoned because the course is frozen.

A statement on the course’s official X account said: “Following an inspection today, we have had to abandon racing tomorrow due to the track being frozen in places with no improvement in the forecast.”